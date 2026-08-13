Carahsoft and Partners Showcase DoW and Cybersecurity Solutions at TechNet Augusta 2026 in Augusta, Ga., on Aug. 17-20

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 290 of its technology and reseller partners at TechNet Augusta 2026. Hosted by AFCEA, the premier event for connecting military and Government leaders will take place August 17-20, 2026, at the Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center in Augusta, Georgia. Now in its eighth year, the event will bring together Federal, State and Local Government leaders alongside industry experts to explore the policies, technologies and operational shifts shaping secure cloud adoption.

LEARN:

This year’s theme, “C2/Counter C2 in Support of Army and Joint Warfighting,” will explore how to accelerate the delivery of innovative and interoperable systems, which are crucial for decisive action in joint operational environments. The event aims to deepen the military and private sector partnerships required to deliver advanced C2 and counter-C2 capabilities to warfighters with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Featured Speakers Include:

Rep. James Walkinshaw , U.S. Representative (VA-11)

, U.S. Representative (VA-11) Greg Barbaccia , Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Hon. Dr. Kevin Rhodes , Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP)

, Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) Branko Boken , Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Ryan Hoesing , General Services Administration (GSA)

, General Services Administration (GSA) Allan Mangaser , Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Pete Waterman, General Services Administration (GSA)





ATTEND:

Monday – Thursday, August 17-20, 2026

Augusta Marriott Conference Convention Center

2 Tenth St

Augusta, Ga., 30901

Directions

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 290 partners will showcase a full range of Department of Defense (DoW) and Cybersecurity solutions at TechNet Augusta 2026. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #612 and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.

Carahsoft Partner Demos:

Tuesday, August 18 Wednesday, August 19 Thursday, August 20 Nucleus Dynatrace Rapid7 Box Spacelift



Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at TechNet Augusta:

Appgate (#L4) Nexthink (#519) Appian (#605) Nokia (#722) Apposite Technologies (#518) Nozomi Networks (#T10) Ask Sage (#809) Nutanix (#115) AT&T (#ODS4), (#OD3) Ocient (#T6) BigID (#P17) Okta (#516) Black Kite (#K28) OPSWAT (#618) CACI International Inc. (#ODS24), (#ODS23) Oracle (#223) CDW Government (#323), (#ODS42) Palo Alto Networks (#514) Checkmarx (#T26) Paramify (#R1233) Claroty (#R1025) Pluralsight (#T826) Cloudflare (#622) Progress Federal Solutions (#R1142) Cohesity (#215) Project Hosts (#615) Commvault (#O1) RapidFort (#K14) Confluent (#T8) Red Hat (#307) Corelight (#216) Riverbed Technology (#606) CrowdStrike (#221) Rubrik (#ODS33) DataDog (#L23) SANS Institute (#K16) Delinea (#R1042) SAVIYNT (#717) Dell Technologies (#ODS22), (#409) ScienceLogic (#716) Eclypsium (#L3) Seekr (#L22) Everfox (#301) ServiceNow (#310) F5 (#803) Snowflake (#T4) Fortinet Federal (#608) SolarWinds (#723) Forward (#217) Splunk (#111) Garland Technology (#L27) SpyCloud (#K31) Glasswall (#T824) TeamViewer (#R1145) GuidePoint Security (#K27) Tenable (#317) HashiCorp (#O6) ThreatLocker (#R1242) Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#105) Tiami Networks (#R1039) Illumio (#404) TrendAI (#818) Ivanti (#R1133) Tricentis (#706) Keysight Technologies (#721) Two Six Technologies (#112) Liquidware (#L26) VAST Federal (#113) Logitech (#R1034) Veeam (#219) Mattermost (#K13) Viasat, Inc. (#ODS7), (#OD6), (#821) Neo4j (#R1030) Zscaler (#P20) NetApp (#211)



NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT:

Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19 at the Pinnacle Club in Augusta, Ga. Join Carahsoft for food, drinks and entertainment and be sure to wear your TechNet Augusta 2026 badge to gain entry into this event.

The Pinnacle Club

699 Broad St

Augusta, Ga., 30901

Directions

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the exposition and participate in this opportunity for accelerated innovation and discovery, visit Carahsoft’s TechNet Augusta 2026 event page or contact Kayla Childers at (571) 662-4909 or kayla.childers@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com