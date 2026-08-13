My Stuff Bags Foundation Delivers Comfort and Dignity to Children in Crisis

Key Facts at a Glance

My Stuff Bags Foundation provides duffel bags filled with age-appropriate belongings to children entering foster care, shelters, and crisis placements.

Since 1998, more than 750,000 My Stuff Bags have been distributed nationwide.

Approximately 20,000 children are served annually.

Each bag includes essentials and comfort items such as toiletries, blankets, books, toys, and games.

SimplyFun has donated more than 60,000 educational games over the past decade.





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families and communities continue to navigate economic uncertainty, My Stuff Bags Foundation remains committed to helping children entering foster care, shelters, and crisis placements after experiencing abuse, neglect, homelessness, or other traumatic events.

Since 1998, the nonprofit has distributed more than 750,000 My Stuff Bags across the country. Each duffel bag is filled with new essentials and comfort items that provide stability, dignity, and reassurance during uncertainty.

"Every child deserves to feel seen, valued, and cared for, especially during moments of crisis," said Janeen Holmes, President and CEO of My Stuff Bags Foundation. "A My Stuff Bag is more than a collection of items; it sends a powerful message that a child matters and is not alone."





The organization's impact is made possible through volunteers, donors, and corporate partners, including longtime supporter SimplyFun, a leading educational game company that has donated more than 60,000 educational games through the My Stuff Bags Big Stuff Donor Program.

"Having partners like SimplyFun support our mission has been invaluable," Holmes said. "Their donations help bring moments of play and comfort to children during some of the most challenging times in their lives."

As demand continues to grow, the foundation encourages individuals, businesses, and community groups to support its mission through financial contributions, volunteer service, and in-kind donations.

To learn more, donate, volunteer, or become a corporate partner, visit www.mystuffbags.org.

About My Stuff Bags Foundation

Founded in 1998, My Stuff Bags Foundation provides duffel bags filled with new belongings to children entering foster care, shelters, and crisis placements. The organization has distributed more than 750,000 bags nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is My Stuff Bags?

A national nonprofit providing duffel bags filled with new essentials and comfort items for children entering foster care, shelters, and crisis placements.

How can people help?

To find out ways you can help, visit www.mystuffbags.org.

Contact

customercare@simplyfun.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f25945a-a64a-409a-bb5b-68118ac9025f