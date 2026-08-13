Virtuix to Highlight Accelerating Consumer Growth and Expansion Across Defense, Robotics, and Healthcare at Sidoti Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced that Virtuix’s Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, Jan Goetgeluk, will present at Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, August 20, 2026, where he will discuss Virtuix’s recent growth and commercial milestones across consumer, defense, and enterprise markets.

The presentation will highlight recent developments including the Company’s expansion of Omni One within the Meta Quest ecosystem, humanoid robotics applications with Tesla, Counter-UAS training for the U.S. Marine Corps, and the growing use of Virtuix’s technology in healthcare applications.

Mr. Goetgeluk will meet with institutional investors and host a presentation on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a question-and-answer session. Virtuix will report its first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results ahead of the Sidoti presentation, with management hosting its rescheduled earnings conference call on August 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Omni One continues to gain traction well beyond its original consumer market, positioning Virtuix for long-term growth,” said Jan Goetgeluk. “We look forward to discussing these developments with investors, together with the broader commercial progress we’re seeing across our consumer, defense, and enterprise markets.”

Management expects the presentation to provide investors with additional insight into Virtuix’s accelerating consumer growth and expanding commercial strategy across enterprise XR, defense simulation, healthcare, and robotics. See details and registration link below:

Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation: August 20, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Presentation Registration: Here

Conference Website: Here

Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Virtuix will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, August 19-20, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

For more information on Sidoti’s Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Sidoti representative. You may also email your request to VTIX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, defense, healthcare, and research markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees without boundaries inside AI-generated worlds. With a focus on immersive entertainment, defense training, and enterprise applications, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of full-body XR and AI-driven immersive experiences for users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

About Sidoti Events, LLC (“Events”) and Sidoti & Company, LLC (“Sidoti”)

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC , Sidoti & Company, LLC formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research (“Lighthouse”) programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti’s small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us