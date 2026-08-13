Motivosity Earns Back-to-Back Recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced it has earned back-to-back recognition on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.





Published annually by Inc., the Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. To qualify, organizations must be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent rather than subsidiaries or divisions of larger companies. Each honoree also undergoes an editorial review process, making the list one of the nation's most recognized benchmarks of entrepreneurial growth. Motivosity has been ranked No. 3,284 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the highest position among employee recognition platforms named to this year's list.

The recognition reflects Motivosity's continued growth during a period marked by economic uncertainty, tighter technology budgets, and evolving workplace expectations. As organizations increasingly prioritize employee engagement and retention, Motivosity's people-first approach has helped customers strengthen workplace culture through meaningful appreciation, authentic recognition, and human connection.

"We've spent over a decade betting that strong, connected cultures are a business strategy and not a perk," said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. "Growth like this says the bet is working. But the number belongs to our customers. They're the ones who decided their people were worth the investment."

The company's momentum is supported by measurable customer outcomes. Across its customer base, Motivosity reports an average platform adoption rate of 95%, while organizations using the platform have experienced up to a 42% improvement in employee retention. These results reflect a growing shift toward workplace cultures built around recognition, connection, and belonging rather than transactional rewards alone.

The recognition also comes as organizations continue addressing the challenges of employee engagement in an increasingly hybrid workplace. Recent workplace research found that 52% of employees report feeling lonely at work, while 53% of Motivosity users report feeling very connected to their teams, compared with 27% of non-users. These trends reinforce the growing importance of fostering authentic human connection as a driver of employee engagement, retention, and organizational performance.

For CHROs, executive leadership teams, and procurement professionals evaluating workplace technology investments, the Inc. 5000 recognition provides independent validation of Motivosity's sustained business growth, long-term viability, and continued investment in helping organizations build stronger workplace cultures.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business. Motivosity connects employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, instant rewards from the largest zero-markup global marketplace, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

Media Contact

Name: Lisa Hoopes

Title: Brand Communications Manager

Email: lisa.hoopes@motivosity.com

Website: www.motivosity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c1bfba4-0763-4f1a-99ce-8d2f4e387c83