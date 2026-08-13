UNISYNC Corp. Reports Strong Q3 Fiscal 2026 Results with Improved Margins and Adjusted EBITDA

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:“USYNF”) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026. The Company reported net income of $1.5 million ($0.07 per share) for the quarter. Revenue increased by $1.8 million, or 8.1%, year over year to $23.6 million. Gross margin improved to 25.9% from 22.4%, and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.7 million from $2.6 million.

During the third quarter, the Company secured approximately $4.8 million in new business in the Peerless segment, including international defence contracts, a contract for the supply of uniforms to an Ontario provincial agency and an award for design and development services for the Department of National Defence.

“Our third quarter results demonstrate the continued strengthening of the business, with solid revenue growth, meaningful margin expansion and a significant increase in Adjusted EBITDA. We are also seeing strong momentum in new business development, particularly at Peerless, where our Canadian manufacturing capabilities, technical expertise and long-standing military experience position us well to benefit from increased defence investment in Canada and allied markets. With approximately $20 million in new business secured year to date, we remain focused on disciplined execution, continued margin improvement and converting our growing pipeline of opportunities into long-term profitable growth.” said Michael Smith, President of Unisync Group.

Highlights

Q3 2026:

Net income before income taxes of $2.1 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year

Gross margin increased to 25.9% from 22.4% year over year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $3.7 million (15.7%) compared to $2.6 million (11.7%)

increased to $3.7 million (15.7%) compared to $2.6 million (11.7%) Cash flow from operations after changes in working capital was $4.9 million, supporting a $3.8 million reduction in operating loan borrowings

Approximately $4.8 million in new business awards in Peerless segment



Year to Date 2026

Net income before income taxes of $6.4 million, compared to $1.8 million in the prior year

Gross margin increased to 25.2% from 20.9%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $11.1 million (15.2%) compared to $8.3 million (12.2%)

increased to $11.1 million (15.2%) compared to $8.3 million (12.2%) Approximately $20.0 million in new business including multi-year managed apparel programs across quick-service restaurants, airlines, telecommunications, and defence sector

Operational and Financial Review

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $23.6 million, compared to $21.9 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by a $2.3 million increase in the Peerless segment, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in the UGL segment. Consolidated gross profit increased to $6.1 million from $4.9 million, with gross margin improving to 25.9% from 22.4%. The improvement was primarily attributable to higher volumes and a more favourable sales mix in the Peerless segment.

New Business and Outlook

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Peerless segment secured approximately $4.8 million in new business, including international defence contracts, a contract to supply uniforms to an Ontario provincial agency, and an award for design and development services for the Department of National Defence. Year to date, including awards in the third quarter, the Company secured approximately $20.0 million in new business across both operating segments, demonstrating strong pipeline conversion.

As at June 30, 2026, the Peerless segment has $27.4 million in firm contracts and options, subject to the timing of government orders and exercise of available options. The Company views increased defence investment in Canada and allied markets as an important long-term growth opportunity. Peerless is actively pursuing military operational clothing and technical protective-garment programs where its domestic production capacity, specialized know-how and government experience are competitive strengths. Future awards remain subject to government procurement processes.

Management expects continued operational stability through the remainder of fiscal 2026, supported by the successful implementation of recently awarded contracts, a growing pipeline of multi-year opportunities and disciplined execution. The Company’s portfolio of managed apparel programs provides strong revenue visibility and a solid foundation for continued customer expansion, program growth and improved margin performance.

More detailed information is contained in the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, each dated August 12, 2026, which may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Investor relations contact:

Manish Arora, Chief Financial Officer: marora@unisyncgroup.com

(1)Adjusted EBITDA

The Company prepares its financial statements with IFRS® Accounting Standards (“IFRS”). Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS. Unisync uses non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide shareholders with supplemental measures of its operating performance. Unisync believes that adjusted EBITDA is a widely accepted indicator of an entity’s ability to incur and service debt, measure financial performance, and commonly used by the investing community to value businesses. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (loss) is included in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026, and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-­looking statements that involve known and unknown risk and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-­looking statements. Any forward-­looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-­looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-­looking statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-­looking statements. Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Unisync Corp.

Unisync operates through two business units: Unisync Group Limited (“UGL”) with operations throughout Canada and the USA and 92% owned Peerless Garments LP (“Peerless”), a domestic manufacturing operation based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. UGL is a leading customer-­focused provider of corporate apparel, serving many leading Canadian and American iconic brands. Peerless specializes in the production and distribution of highly technical protective garments, military operational clothing, and accessories for a broad spectrum of Federal, Provincial and Municipal government departments and agencies.