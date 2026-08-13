Associa Cares Supports Wilmington Residents Impacted by Apartment Fire

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares, Associa’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has provided financial assistance to more than 10 households impacted by a building fire at The Jewel Apartments in Wilmington, N.C., helping residents address immediate needs as they begin the process of rebuilding and recovering.

The July 23 fire displaced residents and created unexpected financial and personal challenges for those affected. In the days following the incident, Associa Cares worked with RHOME, Associa’s rental management division, to identify impacted residents and provide timely financial assistance.

Associa Cares, Associa’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides charitable support to families and communities in crisis due to natural and man-made disasters.

“Our mission is to help people when they need it most, and we are grateful to be able to support the residents of The Jewel Apartments during this difficult time,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “Experiencing a fire is devastating and often creates long-term impact on a household’s financial and emotional well-being. Our grants provide immediate relief and remind these residents that their community is standing with them.”

RHOME team members worked directly with residents following the fire, helping coordinate communication and the assistance process so affected households could access available support as quickly as possible.

“We are deeply thankful for the quick response of local first responders and for the support Associa Cares provided to our residents,” said Michelle McDermott, Brand President at RHOME. “Our priority has been ensuring affected residents feel supported, informed and cared for as they move forward.”

For residents receiving assistance, the support has provided meaningful help as they work to recover from the loss and disruption caused by the fire.

“I really do appreciate everything you all have done for me. It has meant so much to get this type of support to be able to rebuild. I cannot say thank you enough!” said Mercedes, a resident of The Jewel Apartments.

Through Associa Cares, Associa continues to support communities and residents facing unexpected hardship, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to bringing positive impact and meaningful value to the people and communities it serves.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.4 million to more than 4,600 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939