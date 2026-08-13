SEDA Welcomes Alex Matturri, a Global Leader in Indices, Capital Markets, and Asset Management

New York, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Alexander J. Matturri joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Alex is one of the leading global experts in index construction, related products and passive investing,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Alex Matturri is the former Chief Executive Officer of S&P Dow Jones Indices, where he led the organization’s transformation from a primarily U.S.-focused equity index business into a global index provider operating across asset classes and distribution channels. He brings more than 40 years of experience across capital markets, indices and asset management and is recognized for expertise in index licensing, ETFs, derivatives, passive and quantitative investing, and financial data and analytics.

During Mr. Matturri’s tenure, he oversaw the expansion of S&P Dow Jones Indices both by geography and product, including 21 commercial locations, 15 exchange partnerships, and five operational hubs. He also played a central role in establishing the joint venture between S&P Global and CME Group.

His experience spans the full investment and capital markets ecosystem, including passive and quantitative investment management, index construction and licensing, derivatives, exchanges, ETFs, structured products, financial benchmarks, and ESG data and ratings. He has particular expertise in index and data intellectual property, licensing arrangements, benchmark governance, product development, and the commercial and regulatory issues affecting index providers and market participants.

Before joining S&P Dow Jones Indices, Alex held senior investment management positions at Northern Trust Asset Management, Deutsche Asset Management, and BNY Mellon. At Northern Trust, he oversaw a $185 billion passive investment management business encompassing domestic and global equity portfolio management and trading. Earlier in his career, he worked in equity derivatives, quantitative strategies, options and futures overlays, transition management, tax-advantaged strategies, risk arbitrage, and securities analysis.

Alex has also held a number of board and advisory positions. He served on the Board of Directors of Cboe Global Markets and was a member of its Audit and Compensation Committees, as well as Chair of its ATSOC Committee. He is a founding board member and former Chairman of the Index Industry Association and has served as an advisor to companies operating in financial data, analytics, benchmarks, and capital markets. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor to SOFR Academy and as a member of the advisory boards of The Index Standard and TipRanks.

Mr. Matturri holds a BS in Finance from Lehigh University and a JD from Syracuse University College of Law. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and an attorney admitted in New York and New Jersey, with retired status in both states.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.