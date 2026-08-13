Moonkie Celebrates Six Years of Growing Together as 6th Anniversary Brand Day Officially Begins

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie today officially launched its 6th Anniversary Brand Day , marking six years of creating thoughtfully designed products for babies and growing families. Centered around the theme "Growing Together for 6 Years," this year's celebration recognizes the parents and children who have been part of Moonkie's journey while introducing the brand's biggest anniversary offers to date.

Available now for a limited time on Moonkie's official website , the Brand Day event features savings of up to 18% off alongside a selection of customer-favorite products that support families through different stages of early childhood.

A Brand Day Inspired by Families





For Moonkie , Brand Day is more than an annual promotion. It is an opportunity to celebrate the everyday moments that define family life and the people who have helped shape the brand over the past six years.

Those moments are often simple: a toddler learning to feed themselves, a family gathering to welcome a new baby, or a child proudly carrying their own backpack for the first time. While they may pass quickly, they become the memories families hold onto for years.

"When Moonkie began six years ago, our focus was on creating baby feeding essentials that could make everyday parenting a little easier," said Lesley, Brand Director at Moonkie. "Since then, we've grown alongside the families who inspire us, expanding into products for travel, play, gifting, and other everyday moments of early childhood. While our collection has grown, our purpose has never changed—to create practical products that fit naturally into family life and help parents enjoy more of the moments that matter."

Everyday Moments, Thoughtfully Designed





This year's Brand Day also shines a light on several products that reflect those everyday experiences.

At mealtime, the Stainless Steel Bowl supports little ones as they build confidence and independence with every bite. For families celebrating a new arrival or an important milestone, the Gift Set Collection brings together carefully selected essentials that are both practical and meaningful. And as children become more curious about the world around them, the Hug and Go Toddler Backpack accompanies them on trips to daycare, preschool, family outings, and new adventures while encouraging independence along the way.

Anniversary Offers Now Available





Moonkie's 6th Anniversary Brand Day is now live for a limited time on the brand's official website. Throughout the event, families can enjoy 6% OFF orders of USD 69+, 12% OFF orders of USD 99+, and 18% OFF orders of USD 139+, making this Moonkie's biggest Brand Day promotion to date. Visitors can also explore the brand's customer favorites and join the celebration of six years of growing together.

About Moonkie

Moonkie is a baby brand creating thoughtfully designed feeding essentials, developmental toys, and everyday products for growing families. Guided by a belief that thoughtful design can make everyday parenting easier, the brand develops products that combine functionality, safety, and modern aesthetics for the early years of childhood.

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Media Contact:

Contact person：Peter

Email：peter.h@moonkieshop.com

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