Strategus Celebrates Ninth Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 2026

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus today announced that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking its ninth consecutive year among America’s fastest growing private companies. Built on a decade of CTV leadership–including pioneering the first programmatic CTV campaign in 2015–Strategus has evolved into a full-service programmatic advertising partner, helping brands and agencies simplify media buying, improve performance and drive measurable business outcomes.

The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 for the ninth consecutive year reflects the trust our clients place in us, the commitment of our team, and the culture we’ve built,” said Todd Porch, CEO of Strategus. “Our growth has been driven by evolving alongside our clients. CTV expertise has been foundational to Strategus, but as the media landscape has evolved, so have we—expanding into a full-service programmatic partner that helps brands and agencies connect across the customer journey while delivering measurable business outcomes. We're proud of how far we've come and where we're headed and remain focused on building the capabilities our clients need next.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Strategus

Strategus is an advertising technology company that helps brands and agencies drive measurable business outcomes through data-driven strategy, cross-channel media, and transparent reporting across every screen. From CTV and online video to display, streaming audio, and digital out-of-home, Strategus aligns every channel around the business results that matter most.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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