OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Highlights PEOPLE Magazine Feature on Ballislife HYDRO Investor Egypt Dean

WARWICK, NY, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC) today comments on a recent exclusive PEOPLE Magazine feature profiling Egypt Dean, a15-year-old student-athlete and entrepreneur and his investment in Ballislife HYDRO Sports Drink. Ballislife HYDRO is a joint venture between Varon Corp.'s U.S. subsidiary, Varon USA, and Ballislife, Inc. Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. and Varon Corp. are currently completing customary pre-closing conditions in connection with the previously announced transaction.

Published August 11, the PEOPLE feature chronicles Dean's growing involvement in basketball and business, with his investment in Ballislife HYDRO prominently featured as one of the article's principal highlights. PEOPLE's “Need to Know” section specifically highlights that Dean invested in HYDRO using royalties generated from producing a Kendrick Lamar track when he was just five years old. Included in the article, PEOPLE wrote:

“He used the royalties from the track to invest in Hydro and can’t wait for others to discover it.”

The feature also details how Dean's relationship with Ballislife HYDRO began organically through basketball. Dean first tried HYDRO at a Ballislife-sponsored basketball camp and became a fan of the product. He and his father subsequently began looking more closely at the company while Dean was actively seeking investment opportunities.

Speaking with PEOPLE about what attracted him to Ballislife HYDRO, Dean discussed the positive experience he had with the company, its transparency regarding the product's ingredients and his own enjoyment of the drink, ultimately describing the opportunity as:

“And it was just the right connection.”

The article also details Dean's story of producing music for Kendrick Lamar at only five years old, the royalties generated from that work and his decision to put those earnings to work as an investor at a remarkably young age.

Read the full PEOPLE Magazine feature:

https://people.com/egypt-dean-alicia-keys-son-is-already-a-basketball-star-and-business-mogul-at-15-exclusive-12037644

"This story captures something we've believed from the beginning about Ballislife HYDRO," said Benjamin Schubert, Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. "Egypt didn't discover the brand through a traditional endorsement or advertising campaign. He experienced the product through basketball, genuinely liked it, looked deeper into the business and ultimately chose to invest. To now see that journey featured by PEOPLE and introduced to a mainstream national audience is something we're extremely proud of."

"The continued progress across Varon's businesses, together with the growing national visibility surrounding Ballislife HYDRO, only reinforces our commitment to the path we've chosen," said Lior Srulovicz, President and Chief Financial Officer of Varon Corp. "Our commitment to completing the previously announced transaction with Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. has not changed. We believe becoming a public company provides Varon with an important platform for its next stage of development, and our management team remains fully committed to moving that process forward."

The Company previously announced Dean's seven-figure investment in Ballislife Drink Inc. in June 2026.

About Ballislife Drink, Inc.

Ballislife Drink, Inc., formed in December 2025, is a joint venture between Varon USA and Ballislife, Inc. focused on developing and commercializing performance-driven beverages at the intersection of sports, media and basketball culture. Its flagship product, Ballislife HYDRO, is a non-carbonated, caffeine-free sports hydration drink formulated with electrolytes, B vitamins, beet root, L-theanine and beta-alanine to support hydration, endurance, focus and recovery. The company combines Ballislife's deeply established basketball ecosystem with Varon USA's beverage development, operational and distribution capabilities to build a culturally relevant performance brand at scale. Ballislife HYDRO's growth strategy integrates long-term NBA athlete partnerships and expanding retail distribution with Ballislife's media, live events, creating a differentiated platform for consumer engagement and brand growth.

About Ballislife Inc.

Founded in 2005, Ballislife is a leading digital media and lifestyle brand dedicated to the culture of basketball at every level of the game. Based in Southern California, the company has grown from a grassroots "mixtape" platform into a trusted authority in high school and grassroots basketball coverage, amplifying the stories of emerging talent and the communities that shape the sport. Ballislife reaches millions of fans worldwide through premium video, editorial content and nationally recognized live events. Its content has generated hundreds of millions of views across platforms and has been featured by major outlets including The New York Times and on broadcasts such as ESPN's SportsCenter. Ballislife is home to the long-standing FAB 50 National Team Rankings and produces marquee events including the Ballislife All-American Game, Ballislife Jr. All-American Camp and the Nesquik Creator Court. Through storytelling, competition and community engagement, Ballislife continues to influence and elevate the next generation of basketball culture.

About Varon Corp

Varon Corp (Varon) is the holding Company of its’ wholly owned subsidiaries Varon Wellness, Varon USA and Varon Spirits. Varon through Varon Wellness and Varon USA develop and operates brands across hydration, energy, recovery and sports- nutrition categories. Through Varon Spirits, the Company offers a limited premium spirits business that provides brand optionality and experiential reach.

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Canadian distribution rights to Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities. Bucked Up (https://www.buckedup.com/; https://ca.buckedup.com/) is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up's pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand's products are now offered in over 75,000 stores worldwide.

Varon Wellness also owns a 60% equity ownership in Vitagua, utilizing Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale, as well as a strategic, high-impact minority investment in Unity Electro Fest (“Unity”). Unity is a major Canadian music festival entity with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Drink, Inc., a joint venture in which Varon USA holds approximately 35% ownership interest, featuring Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, and is aligned with Ballislife, one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally. Varon USA is also aligned with SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the parent company that oversees a wide variety of products in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.



This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s public filings which can be found at www.sec.gov

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