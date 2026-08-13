Dash Social Launches MCP to Make Brand Intelligence Accessible Across AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dash Social today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, giving marketers a way to bring proprietary brand intelligence directly into their AI workflows, including ChatGPT and Claude. Built on the open MCP standard, the integration gives AI access to the context behind a brand's performance, audience and competitive landscape.



While most conversations about AI in marketing focus on models, copilots and agents, Dash Social believes the next advantage will come from the quality and accessibility of the brand context informing those systems.



"The most important martech decision of the next decade won't be which AI model a company chooses," said Ryan Sasaki, Chief Product Officer at Dash Social. "It will be where its brand intelligence lives, how it’s connected, and how effectively it powers every marketing decision. That’s how brands scale, while protecting their identity and continuing to differentiate.”

According to Adobe for Business, 65% of CMOs expect AI to dramatically transform their role within the next two years, yet only 4% of organizations report having fully integrated and accessible marketing data. Without that connection, AI has no brand context to draw on, and recommendations become generic.

With Dash Social's MCP, Dash:

Builds reports. Populate deck templates with the latest performance data, pulled straight from a brand’s account.





Populate deck templates with the latest performance data, pulled straight from a brand’s account. Monitors brand health. Shifts in mention volume and sentiment are flagged as they happen, and Dash suggests which actions to take.





Shifts in mention volume and sentiment are flagged as they happen, and Dash suggests which actions to take. Grounds competitive research. Get answers to questions using industry and competitive benchmarks instead of what's publicly indexed.





Get answers to questions using industry and competitive benchmarks instead of what's publicly indexed. Fills the content calendar . Dash finds the gaps, pulls assets from a brand’s CMS, drafts them into posts, and schedules them at the best times to post.





Dash finds the gaps, pulls assets from a brand’s CMS, drafts them into posts, and schedules them at the best times to post. Connects to your workflows. Connect files, apps, and business systems to create tailored workflows.



Unlike generic AI tools, Dash Social's MCP runs on a brand's own data across social performance, community insights, listening, competitive benchmarking, and Vision AI. Every response is grounded in a brand's history and is supported by real-time context. Brands control authentication, permissions, and exactly what's accessible, so governance stays built into the workflow.

Marketers who want a deeper look at how connected brand data is reshaping AI-powered marketing can find more in Dash Social's latest research, The Marketing Leader's Guide to Social and AI .

To learn more about Dash Social, visit dashsocial.com .