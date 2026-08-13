Topline Financial Credit Union Members and Employees Help Youth Prepare for a Successful Back to School Season

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based member-owned financial services cooperative , held their 23rd annual School Supply Drive that benefitted local non-profits, Avenues for Youth, Keystone Community Services, and YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services. TopLine members and employees generously donated a variety of school supplies including notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, backpacks and more to help youth in our communities get ready for the new school year.

Employees were able to participate by donating school supply items and money in exchange for a “Foundation Friday/Saturday” sticker, allowing them to wear jeans to work. TopLine and community members could also purchase items from the credit union’s Amazon Wishlist or Target Registry and have them delivered directly to TopLine, and in return delivered to the charitable partners. When the program ended, TopLine employees and members had donated over 500 school supply items and $1,130 in cash to assist local youth in need.

“Thank you to our amazing members and employees for their generosity during our 23rd annual school supply drive,” said Mick Olson, TopLine President and CEO. “By collecting and donating school supplies, we’re proud to support our local communities and help ease the burden for families, along with partnering with non-profits who ensure these resources reach the students and families who need them most.”

Avenues for Youth provides emergency shelter, short-term housing and supportive services for homeless youth in a safe and nurturing environment. There are over 6,000 homeless youth in Minnesota each night. Avenues shelters in Brooklyn Park and Minneapolis help over 300 youth. Visit www.avenuesforyouth.org to learn more.

Keystone Community Services is a community-based volunteer organization in St. Paul that helps thousands of low-income individuals and families in the East Metro Area. Keystone’s mission is to strengthen the capacity of individuals and families to improve their quality of life. Visit www.keystoneservices.org to learn more.

The YMCA of the North Youth and Family Services is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To learn more about the Y’s mission and work, visit ymcanorth.org/youthandfamilyservices.

TopLine Financial Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 9th largest credit union, with assets of over $1.1 billion and serves over 70,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit financial cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its eleven branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Circle Pines, Como Park – St. Paul, Coon Rapids, Forest Lake, Maple Grove – Arbor Lakes, Maple Grove – West, Plymouth, and St. Francis — as well as by phone and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members, as well as employees and retirees of Anoka Hennepin School District #11, Anoka Technical College, Federal Premium Ammunition, Hoffman Enclosures, Inc., GRACO, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Mick Olson

President and Chief Executive Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

molson@toplinecu.com | 763.391.0515

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacab021-0476-4769-a052-d835744c4d24