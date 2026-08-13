TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive Partners with Virtual Data Corp to Bring Predictive Compliance Intelligence to Trial Interactive

Key Takeaways

First native LiveTMF integration in an eTMF platform.

Compliance intelligence continuously updates document requirements as studies evolve.

Reduces manual effort and inspection risk.



NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trial Interactive, a division of TransPerfect and an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world, today announced the native integration of LiveTMF, a clinical trial compliance intelligence engine powered by Virtual Data Corp, into the Trial Interactive platform. The integration makes TransPerfect the first eTMF provider to natively implement LiveTMF and gives Trial Interactive users an expected document list (EDL) that LiveTMF keeps current throughout the study.

EDLs have traditionally been treated as a one-time configuration exercise: define the study design, generate the list, move on. In reality, studies evolve as sites activate, protocols amend, and investigators change, causing static lists to quickly fall out of sync and leaving study teams to reconcile gaps manually, often just before an inspection.

At the core of LiveTMF is a deterministic, patent-pending compliance model developed by Virtual Data Corp. It maps a study’s structure—including protocol, sites, investigators, institutional review boards, and ethics committees—and the role each party holds over time against applicable regulations and sponsor SOPs. As study events happen, the engine recalculates the document list in place, separating what’s simply missing from what's blocked by an unmet dependency.

“This is the direction we’ve been taking Trial Interactive for a while now: less configuration, more intelligence,” said Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions. “LiveTMF gives our clients a document list that reflects the study as it’s actually running in the platform they already use every day.”

“Everyone in this industry has an expected document list, and almost nobody trusts it,” commented Jordan Ellington, Founder and CEO of Virtual Data Corp. “That is not a configuration problem, it is a modeling problem. LiveTMF builds the list from what actually happened, so the list becomes the work.”

LiveTMF can run as a system-agnostic standalone application alongside any best-in-class eTMF provider without requiring system migration or revalidation. General availability is anticipated in Q4 2026.

For more company news and announcements, visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About Virtual Data Corp

Virtual Data Corp builds AI-native infrastructure for clinical trial compliance. Its flagship product, LiveTMF, computes and explains trial master file compliance state across the full study timeline using a deterministic temporal compliance engine. The company is based in Austin, Texas, and was founded by Jordan Ellington, who has spent three decades building enterprise software for regulated industries. For more information, visit www.virtualdata.io.

About Trial Interactive

Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes and quality management for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11-compliant, AI-powered platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, and CTMS with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com