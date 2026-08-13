Early-Bird Deadline Approaches for 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament as Veterans Seek Sponsors to Play

San Diego, CA., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golfers, businesses and community supporters have just weeks left to take advantage of early-bird opportunities for the 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament , taking place Monday, September 28, 2026, at Maderas Golf Club in Poway, California.

Organized by Origin Modern Health , along with their non-profit Origin Vitae Network, the Guardian Initiative charity event brings the San Diego community together for a day of golf & dinner with a larger purpose: helping provide access to precision care and support for veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families.

With the tournament quickly approaching, organizers are making two important calls to the community: register to play before early-bird special pricing ends August 28 — and help sponsor a veteran who wants to participate in this year's tournament.

Early-Bird Special Ends August 28

Golfers interested in participating are encouraged to secure their spots this month. Early-bird special pricing officially ends Friday, August 28, marking an important registration deadline ahead of the September tournament.

Now in its second year, the Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament is designed to bring golfers, business leaders, healthcare professionals, veterans, first responders and supporters together for an unforgettable day at one of San Diego County's premier golf destinations.

“We are building something bigger than ourselves, this event is a large contributor to the mission we have embarked on,” says Dr. Vivek Soham, founder of the Guardian Initiative. “How we help our service men and women here will set the tone and example for the state and hopefully the country.”

The tournament will be held at Maderas Golf Club , 17750 Old Coach Road in Poway, providing participants with an opportunity to enjoy an exceptional round of golf while supporting the men and women who have served their country and communities.

Space is limited, and players are encouraged to register before the August 28 early-bird deadline rather than waiting until the final weeks before the event.

A Different Way to Give: Sponsor a Veteran to Play

This year, the Guardian Initiative is also highlighting an immediate opportunity for donors who want to make their contribution more personal.

A handful of veterans are currently hoping to participate in the tournament but are seeking individuals or businesses willing to sponsor their entry.

For those who may not be able to attend the tournament themselves, sponsoring a veteran provides another meaningful way to participate in the event and its mission.

A sponsorship doesn't simply fill a spot on the course. It gives a veteran the opportunity to take part in a day built around community, camaraderie, recognition and support.

The message is simple: If you can't play, help a veteran play.

Businesses, organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring a veteran are encouraged to contact the Guardian Initiative. Companies can also inquire about broader event sponsorship opportunities and ways to support the tournament.

“When people register, donate to the event, or even sponsor a player, 100% of that money goes towards providing care to those who serve our nation and location communities,” says Dr. Vivek Soham. “We do not want to waste money on administrative costs, we want to maximize how many people we can help.”

Golfing for a Greater Purpose

The Guardian Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on expanding access to precision care for veterans, active-duty military members, first responders and their families.

Many members of the service community continue to experience lingering injuries, neurological challenges and barriers to receiving specialized care. Through the Guardian Initiative, funds help provide care scholarships designed to reduce those financial barriers and give recipients greater access to support.

The initiative serves veterans from all branches and eras of the U.S. Armed Forces, currently serving military personnel, first responders including law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and paramedics, as well as qualifying spouses and dependent children.

That mission is at the heart of the September 28 tournament.

Every golfer who registers, a company that sponsors and a donor who contributes helps build momentum around a larger effort to give back to those who have spent their lives serving others.

Two Ways to Make an Impact Before August 28

With September 28 rapidly approaching, organizers are encouraging the San Diego community to act this month.

Golfers : Register before August 28 to secure early-bird special pricing and reserve a place in the 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament.

Businesses and donors : Help put a deserving veteran on the course by sponsoring a veteran's tournament entry, or inquire about additional event sponsorship opportunities.

Whether someone plays, sponsors a veteran, becomes an event sponsor or makes a direct donation, every contribution supports the Guardian Initiative's mission and helps make the second annual tournament a success.

Event Details

What: 2nd Annual Guardian Initiative Charity Golf Tournament

When: Monday, September 28, 2026

Where: Maderas Golf Club, 17750 Old Coach Road, Poway, CA 92064

Early-Bird Deadline: Friday, August 28, 2026

Benefiting: Veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families

Sponsorship Inquiries: support@origin.health

To register for the tournament or dinner, sponsor a veteran, become an event sponsor or make a donation, visit the Guardian Initiative website: https://origin.health/guardian-initiative/

About the Guardian Initiative

The Guardian Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to precision care for veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and their families. Through care scholarships and community support, the initiative works to remove financial barriers to specialized care and help those who serve focus on recovery, resilience and returning to the activities and people they love.





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