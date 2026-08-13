LA84 Foundation Awards $330,000 in Learn To Swim Grants, Bringing Water Safety Education to 10,000 Southern California Youth





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To expand life-saving water safety education for 10,000 youth across Southern California, the LA84 Foundation awarded $330,000 in Learn to Swim grants to eight organizations, including several partnering with school districts to provide swim instruction to students.

As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the LA84 Foundation’s decades-long efforts to support aquatics safety continues with a strategic, school-centered approach to reach youth on a greater scale. While over 200,000 youth in Southern California have learned to swim with LA84 support, the Foundation is investing in organizations that collaborate with local school districts to teach entire elementary grades water safety.

This approach addresses longstanding disparities by providing swimming skills to youth from populations disproportionately impacted by drowning. USA Swimming research indicates 64% of Black children and 45% of Latino children have little to no swimming ability.

The grant investments increase water skills for youth in five counties — Los Angeles, Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego — and include the cities of Bell Gardens, El Centro, El Monte, Pasadena, Rialto, Riverside, and National City.

“The LA84 Foundation has expanded opportunities for youth to learn to swim throughout our history, and we are grateful for the organizations, school districts and municipalities that make these life-saving programs possible,” said Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation. “We are proud to support these programs, and the goal of these investments is to keep pools, beaches and waterways safe for all children.”

The City of Bell Gardens partners with the Montebello Unified School District to ensure swimming lessons without financial or transportation barriers for second graders in multiple cities, including Bell Gardens, which has a predominantly Latino population. The LA84 grant will support 597 youth at four elementary schools.

The City of Riverside partners with Alvord Unified and Riverside Unified School Districts for school-based swim lessons. The LA84 grant will support 684 scholarships focused on elementary school youth and adaptive lessons.

“This grant strengthens year-round aquatics programming by expanding access to swim lessons, water safety education, and youth development opportunities throughout the community,” said Jessica Ochoa, City of Riverside Recreation Superintendent.

The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center partners with the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) to provide swim instruction to every third grader in 14 schools. The LA84 grant will support over 1,000 youth for swim lessons.

“Our partnership with Pasadena Unified School District and alignment with the LA84 Foundation have made it possible to bring this life-saving intervention to over 30,000 youth throughout our history,” said Arvin Varma, Chief Operating Officer of the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center. “This year, we're on track to save lives, strengthen our community, and empower future generations.”

With Mountain View and El Monte City School Districts, the City of El Monte will ensure all second graders gain an understanding of water safety. The LA84 grant will support an estimated 1,400 youth in 29 elementary schools.

LA84 also identified pilot projects that will expand water safety with school support. The Swim Up Hill Foundation, led by local Paralympian Jamal Hill, has school partnerships in National City, an area of San Diego County that has a majority Latino demographic.

“Through this program, we’re creating a scalable pathway to ensure every child in National City has access to foundational water safety and swim education — starting in the classroom and culminating in the pool,” said Hill, CEO & Founder, Swim Up Hill Foundation.

The City of El Centro’s Aquatic Center is the only year-round public pool in Imperial County. The LA84 grant will support 900 Learn To Swim scholarships. The City of Rialto offers free introductory swim lessons in San Bernardino County, and the LA84 grant will provide 375 youth scholarships.

The LA84 Foundation continues to take action to provide youth with the joy, well-being and belonging of physical activity. LA84 awarded $1.9 million in grants to organizations supporting play equity across Southern California in April, reaching 40,000 youth.

About the LA84 Foundation

The LA84 Foundation is a national leader in support of sports in positive youth development. As a legacy of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games, LA84 has supported thousands of organizations in Southern California for over four decades by awarding grants. It has funded infrastructure, trained coaches and commissioned research. The LA84 campus includes one of the world’s best sports libraries, with a digital collection that documents history and an understanding of the value of physical activity. The LA84 Foundation addresses critical issues by elevating involvement in youth sports and play as a pathway to lifelong well-being for all kids. Visit la84.org, and follow @LA84Foundation.

media@la84.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebe0bb0d-1a3e-47c0-aa53-0064623694fc