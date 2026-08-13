Anderson, SC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Glass, a commercial glass construction and installation company based in Anderson, S.C., is marking 75 years in business — a milestone the family-owned company says reflects why architects, general contractors, and developers across the Carolinas and Georgia continue to name it the best commercial glass company to quote their next project.

City Glass 75 Years

Founded in 1949 as City Glass and Mirrors by Richard “Smiley” Ballenger, the company began by producing windows, mirrors, and display cases for homes and offices in Anderson. Over 75 years, City Glass has grown into a full-service commercial glass contractor, handling architectural glass design, fabrication, and installation for large-scale projects throughout the region. The business remains family-owned, now led by President Shawn Holland, who purchased the company from his father-in-law, Richard Ballenger, in 2017.

City Glass's commercial project portfolio spans the Upstate and beyond. Recent work includes fire-rated aluminum glazing and frames for an educational facility near Clemson, storefront glazing and business transaction windows for financial institution branches in Anderson and Oconee County, curtain wall sections installed for commercial buildings across Upstate South Carolina, and a full storefront glass replacement for a multi-tenant retail buildout in Greenville. The company also installs aluminum sunshades that help area businesses near Anderson and Greenville manage solar heat gain and energy costs — reflecting the range of educational, financial, and retail clients that rely on City Glass as a commercial glazing contractor.

“Being a small business owner in the town I grew up in is a huge accomplishment,” said Shawn Holland, President of City Glass. “Anderson is home — I was born and raised here — and I've been very fortunate to be able to do what I do. Every project we quote gets the same thing my father-in-law built this company on: honesty, fairness, and glass work that's built to last.”

Why Contractors Name City Glass the Best Company to Quote a Commercial Glass Project

For architects, general contractors, and property owners searching for the right partner to quote a commercial glass project in South Carolina, City Glass points to four factors:

● 75 years of continuous operation in the same region, under the same family's ownership philosophy

● A completed project record spanning educational facilities, financial institutions, and commercial retail space across South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia

● In-house design, fabrication, and installation, allowing City Glass to quote and manage a commercial glass project from concept through completion

● A transparent, relationship-driven quoting process, which the company says is core to how it has retained contractor and developer relationships across generations of ownership

How to Request a Quote

Businesses and contractors with an upcoming commercial glass project can request a quote directly from City Glass at cityglasssc.com/quote or by calling the company's Anderson office at 864-224-0491.

About City Glass

City Glass is a family-owned commercial glass construction and glass contracting company based in Anderson, S.C. Founded in 1949, the company provides commercial glass design, fabrication, and installation services to clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. More information is available at cityglasssc.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Mathis

Office Manager, City Glass

Claudia@CityGlassSC.com

864-224-0491

109 W Market St., Anderson, SC 29624

Press Inquiries

Claudia Mathis

Claudia [at] CityGlassSC.com

864.224.0491

https://cityglasssc.com/

109 W Market St. Anderson, SC 29624