Urology Care Foundation Awards Humanitarian Grants to 15 Urologists Advancing Care Worldwide

BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and the official foundation of the American Urological Association, today named the 15 recipients of its 2026 Humanitarian Grants, an annual program supporting efforts to expand access to urologic care, education, and training in underserved communities around the world.

As one of the world's largest urology-specific humanitarian grant programs, the Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Grants empower physicians and organizations to improve patient care and build sustainable healthcare capacity in areas of greatest need.

The 2026 Humanitarian Grant recipients are:

Nasser Saad Albaddai, MBBS (Endourological Society/Raju and Ginny Thomas Humanitarian Endowment) - A urologist from Yemen and active AUA International Member, Dr. Albaddai is dedicated to expanding access to urologic care and strengthening healthcare capacity in underserved communities.

Michael E. Chua, MD, DSc (New England and Northeastern Sections Humanitarian Endowment) - An assistant professor of Global Surgery at the University of Toronto, Dr. Chua works to build sustainable pediatric and reconstructive urology capacity across Southeast Asia through education, training, and mentorship.

Pamela W. Coleman, MD, FACS, FPMRS (Amerson Family Humanitarian Endowment) - A professor of surgery at Howard University College of Medicine, Dr. Coleman has dedicated her career to advancing urologic health equity, prostate cancer awareness, and preventive care in underserved communities.

Robert J. Dray, MD (Indian American Urological Association Humanitarian Endowment) - A retired Tennessee urologist, Dr. Dray has participated in humanitarian medical missions in India for more than three decades and is currently helping develop a urology department in Kerala.

Abheesh Hegde, MBBS, FACS (Nathirmal N. Lalchandani Humanitarian Endowment) - An associate professor of urology at Father Muller Medical College in India, Dr. Hegde provides free consultations, surgery, and education programs in underserved communities.

Martin Kaefer, MD (Barbara and Steven K. Wilson Humanitarian Endowment) - A professor of urology at Indiana University, Dr. Kaefer has spent more than 30 years improving care and training opportunities for children with complex urologic conditions in Guatemala.

Jane Kurtzman, MD (Western Section Humanitarian Endowment) - An assistant professor of urology at the University of Utah, Dr. Kurtzman leads international initiatives that provide reconstructive urology training and education in Rwanda and Cambodia.

Patrick Gitobu Mburugu, MBChB (Richard J. Fox Foundation Humanitarian Endowment) - A urologist at Kenyatta National Hospital and past chair of the Kenya Association of Urological Surgeons, Dr. Mburugu leads free surgical outreach programs throughout Kenya.

Thomas E. Moody, MD (UCF Humanitarian Endowment) - Founder of the Urology Health Foundation, Dr. Moody continues to expand access to prostate cancer education and screening services across Alabama.

Satyendra Persaud, MBBS (SMSNA Humanitarian Endowment) - A senior lecturer and residency director at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Persaud will use this grant to advance urology nursing education in Trinidad and Tobago.

Alberto Ramirez-Lopez, MD, FACS (Southeastern Section of the AUA and Puerto Rico Urological Association Humanitarian Endowment) - A member of the University of Puerto Rico Department of Urologic Surgery, Dr. Ramirez-Lopez is working to bring urologic services to residents of Puerto Rico's outer islands.

Rachel S. Rubin, MD (Jane and Sanford Seigel Humanitarian Endowment) - A fellowship-trained sexual medicine specialist and assistant clinical professor at Georgetown University, Dr. Rubin is nationally recognized for her leadership in sexual health education, advocacy, and research.

Gjanje Smith-Mathus, MD, MPH (American Urological Association Humanitarian Endowment) - A Liberian-born, U.S.-trained urologist and founder of the Susu Health Foundation, Dr. Smith-Mathus works to improve prostate cancer awareness and screening access in Liberia.

Basir U. Tareen, MD (Nawazish Ali Mian MD Family Humanitarian Endowment) - A board-certified urologic oncologist and global health advocate, Dr. Tareen has participated in humanitarian surgical missions across multiple underserved regions worldwide.

Jacqueline Zillioux, MD (Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction Humanitarian Endowment) - An assistant professor of urology at the University of Virginia, Dr. Zillioux is helping expand access to women's pelvic health services through global surgery, education, and training initiatives.

"The Urology Care Foundation is proud to support these extraordinary, committed physicians and their efforts to expand access to urologic care around the world," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "This year's grant recipients exemplify the Foundation's commitment to improving health outcomes in underserved communities. We are also deeply grateful to the donors and endowment supporters whose generosity makes this important work possible."

Through the generosity of donors and endowment supporters, the Foundation awarded $67,500 in humanitarian grant funding in 2026 to support projects expanding access to urologic care, education, and training in underserved communities worldwide. To support this program and UCF’s Humanitarian efforts, visit UrologyHealth.org and click donate.

For complete biographies and additional information about each grant-supported project, visit UrologyHealth.org/HumanitarianGrantProgramRecipients.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports, through philanthropic efforts, the improvement of urologic clinical care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

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