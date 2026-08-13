BSJ Technology to Showcase AI Video Telematics and Connected Fleet Technologies at ESS Colombia 2026 and IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSJ Technology, a provider of AI video telematics and connected fleet technologies for commercial mobility and intelligent transportation, recently announced its upcoming participation in ESS Colombia 2026 and IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026.

The company will exhibit at ESS Colombia 2026 from August 26–28 at Corferias in Bogotá, Colombia, Stand 1125, followed by IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 from September 15–20 in Hannover, Germany, Hall 12, Stand B74.

Across the two exhibitions, BSJ Technology will present technologies for fleet safety, vehicle monitoring, GPS tracking, video telematics, and connected fleet management. The events will also provide opportunities for the company to meet fleet operators, transportation and logistics companies, system integrators, telematics distributors, mobility technology providers, and other potential partners in Latin America, Europe, and global markets.

“Commercial fleets are increasingly looking for more connected ways to understand vehicle activity, driver behavior, safety events, and operational performance,” said Bing, Vice President of R&D at BSJ Technology. “At ESS Colombia and IAA TRANSPORTATION, we look forward to meeting customers and partners from different markets and discussing how AI video telematics, GPS tracking, and fleet IoT technologies can be integrated into their existing operations and service platforms.”

BSJ to Present AI-Enabled Fleet Safety Solutions at ESS Colombia 2026

At ESS Colombia 2026, BSJ Technology will focus on connected vehicle solutions for commercial fleets, transportation companies, mobility service providers, security solution providers, telematics distributors, and system integrators across Colombia and Latin America.





A key part of the exhibit will be BSJ's AI dashcam solutions, which combine video recording, artificial intelligence, and real-time connectivity. Depending on product configuration, capabilities can include Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), driver behavior analysis, event capture, 4G connectivity, and remote access.

These functions are intended to give fleet operators more timely information about driving events and safety risks, extending the role of in-vehicle cameras beyond conventional video recording.

BSJ will also present AI MDVR systems for commercial vehicles that require multi-camera video monitoring and centralized fleet video management. The systems support capabilities such as multi-channel video recording, AI event detection, remote monitoring, fleet safety management, and integration with telematics platforms.

The MDVR portfolio is designed for applications including public transportation, logistics fleets, and other commercial vehicle operations where operators require broader vehicle visibility across multiple camera channels.

In addition, BSJ will showcase GPS tracking and asset monitoring solutions supporting real-time location visibility, vehicle monitoring, mobile asset management, and fleet operations. By combining positioning data with connected vehicle technologies, fleet operators can gain greater visibility into vehicle and asset activity while integrating tracking functions with wider fleet management workflows.

Visitors to Stand 1125 will also be able to discuss fleet safety technologies, GPS tracking integration, vehicle monitoring systems, AI video telematics, and potential partnership opportunities for the Latin American market.

More information about BSJ Technology at ESS Colombia 2026 is available at:

https://www.bsjiot.com/en/blogs/events-ess-security-fair-colombia-2026

Connected Fleet Technologies for Commercial Mobility at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026

At IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026, BSJ Technology will shift the focus toward connected commercial fleet operations, presenting solutions for logistics fleets, commercial vehicles, transportation operators, fleet management providers, system integrators, and mobility technology partners.





BSJ's AI video telematics solutions combine intelligent video monitoring with connected fleet technologies to provide information on driver behavior, safety events, and vehicle operations. Capabilities include ADAS, DMS, BSD, real-time video recording, driver behavior analysis, remote video access, and cloud-based fleet visibility.

For commercial fleets, this combination of video intelligence and connectivity can help operators identify driving-related events more quickly and support a more proactive approach to fleet safety management.

BSJ will also present AI MDVR systems for commercial fleets, with multi-channel recording, AI event detection, remote monitoring, fleet video management, and integration capabilities. These systems are designed for transportation environments including logistics vehicles, public transportation, heavy-duty fleets, and specialized commercial vehicles.

Another area of focus will be GPS tracking and fleet IoT solutions. These technologies support real-time positioning, fleet visibility, asset tracking, operational monitoring, and connected device management.

Integrating GPS tracking with video telematics can provide fleet managers with both location information and visual context, supporting a more complete view of vehicle operations across distributed fleets.

At Hall 12, Stand B74, the BSJ team will also meet with visitors interested in fleet management integration, commercial vehicle safety technologies, MDVR systems, GPS and IoT applications, and cooperation with technology and mobility partners in European and global markets.

More information about BSJ Technology at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 is available at:

https://www.bsjiot.com/en/blogs/events-iaa-transportation-2026

Expanding a Connected Fleet Technology Ecosystem

Founded in 2009, BSJ Technology develops and manufactures technologies for commercial fleet safety, vehicle connectivity, and intelligent transportation.

Its portfolio spans AI dashcams, AI MDVR systems, GPS trackers, vehicle sensors, connected fleet technologies, cloud-based tools, and fleet management solutions. The company also supports OEM and ODM cooperation and integration with third-party telematics systems.

BSJ reports more than 8 million devices deployed, including more than 300,000 MDVR units and 450,000 dashcams. The company has more than 400 R&D staff, holds more than 400 patents, and employs more than 1,600 people.

Its technologies are currently deployed across more than 30 countries and regions, serving industries including logistics, public transportation, mining, cold-chain transportation, and smart mobility.

Participation in ESS Colombia 2026 and IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 reflects BSJ Technology's continued engagement with fleet operators, solution providers, system integrators, distributors, and mobility technology partners across international markets.

About BSJ Technology

BSJ Technology (Shenzhen Boshijie Technology Co., Ltd., SZSE: 301608) is a provider of AI video telematics and connected fleet technologies for commercial mobility and intelligent transportation.

Founded in 2009, the company develops AI dashcams, MDVR systems, GPS tracking devices, intelligent in-vehicle technologies, cloud-based tools, and fleet management solutions. BSJ supports customers and partners in more than 30 countries and regions through product development, manufacturing, OEM/ODM services, technical support, and telematics integration capabilities.

For more information, visit https://www.bsjiot.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Boshijie Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Eleanor Liu

Email: info@bsjiot.com

Address: 27th Floor, Huide Building, Shenzhen 518110, China

WhatsApp / Tel: +86 137 1965 0557

Website: https://www.bsjiot.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/959eb7d4-bd30-4159-b0d3-56c19cf24322

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f249b07-2983-439e-89a7-b0476869b6bd

