Encamp Waste Launches New On-Site Waste Management Capabilities to Become Only End-to-End Waste Compliance Management Solution

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental, health, and safety (EHS) leaders are facing unprecedented pressure as EPA enforcement reaches its highest level in nearly a decade, with 2,127 civil enforcement cases and $6.4 billion in facility return-to-compliance commitments in 2025 alone. To help relieve that pressure, Encamp , the system of action platform for environmental compliance, announced that it now offers true cradle-to-grave visibility and control across the entire waste compliance lifecycle with the new Encamp Waste launch.

New features make Encamp Waste the only end-to-end system for waste compliance management, creating an unbroken chain of hazardous waste compliance:

Manifest Capture : EHS professionals spend hours typing paper manifest data into spreadsheets. Instead, Encamp Waste automatically intakes and digitizes paper and electronic manifests.

: EHS professionals spend hours typing paper manifest data into spreadsheets. Instead, Encamp Waste automatically intakes and digitizes paper and electronic manifests. e-Manifest Deadline Tracking : Unresolved vendor delays frequently cause EHS leaders to miss the EPA’s strict 45/60-day return receipt deadlines, but Encamp’s e-Manifest deadline tracking continuously monitors and flags upcoming deadline issues, so teams always submit reports on time.

: Unresolved vendor delays frequently cause EHS leaders to miss the EPA’s strict 45/60-day return receipt deadlines, but Encamp’s e-Manifest deadline tracking continuously monitors and flags upcoming deadline issues, so teams always submit reports on time. Container & Accumulation Tracking: Disconnected site logs make it easy for EHS professionals to accidentally exceed waste storage limits, but Encamp Waste’s container and accumulation tracking provides centralized oversight of container status and storage duration across every facility.





“We built Encamp Waste by reverse engineering the entire waste compliance lifecycle. First, we automated compliance submissions. Last fall, we connected vendors and e-Manifest data. Now, we’re closing the final link,” said Luke Jacobs, CEO and co-founder of Encamp. “From the moment waste is generated on-site to when it’s picked up, disposed of, reported on, and filed, our customers will have a unified system. Waste data can finally protect EHS teams the way it’s supposed to, at every link in the compliance chain.”

How Encamp Waste Helps EHS Leaders Manage Cradle-to-Grave Waste Compliance

The new features build on Encamp Waste ’s existing system, enabling EHS leaders to…

View the entire chain of custody : Encamp connects vendor data, e-Manifest records, and scanned manifest documents into one record that captures every link in the chain of custody: generation, accumulation, shipment, disposal, and reporting.

: Encamp connects vendor data, e-Manifest records, and scanned manifest documents into one record that captures every link in the chain of custody: generation, accumulation, shipment, disposal, and reporting. Catch issues before the EPA does : Encamp Waste flags discrepancies and tracks every e-Manifest deadline, identifying issues between vendor data and e-Manifests and helping correct them before they become EPA correction requests.

: Encamp Waste flags discrepancies and tracks every e-Manifest deadline, identifying issues between vendor data and e-Manifests and helping correct them before they become EPA correction requests. Keep vendors accountable : Whether EHS leaders work with five vendors or 100, Encamp Waste shows how each one performs — who uploads on time, who creates discrepancies, and who drags on corrections — delivering the necessary data to hold them accountable.

: Whether EHS leaders work with five vendors or 100, Encamp Waste shows how each one performs — who uploads on time, who creates discrepancies, and who drags on corrections — delivering the necessary data to hold them accountable. Right-size generator status : Because the data is accurate, Encamp Waste alerts organizations when they’re overreporting or at risk of exceeding their generator status.

: Because the data is accurate, Encamp Waste alerts organizations when they’re overreporting or at risk of exceeding their generator status. File every report on time : Encamp handles the recurring work that keeps EHS leaders in good standing (generator-status updates, biennial and state reports, fee payment), so nothing is late or missed.

: Encamp handles the recurring work that keeps EHS leaders in good standing (generator-status updates, biennial and state reports, fee payment), so nothing is late or missed. Stay audit-ready at every facility: Encamp Waste tracks every container from the moment waste is generated, ensuring satellite and central accumulation limits are maintained.



Why EHS Leaders Need Encamp Waste’s End-to-End Waste Compliance Solution

Under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), EHS professionals are responsible for their organization’s waste and the management of its data from generation to disposal, even after the waste is picked up by a waste hauler or vendor. Fragmented systems mean waste data is scattered across tracking software, spreadsheets, emails, vendor portals, and consultants’ inboxes.

This fragmentation leaves EHS leaders exposed and liable as they struggle to track deadlines, manage discrepancies, right-size generator status, and hold vendors accountable.

“Before Encamp, we were piecing together waste data from handwritten tickets, vendor portals, and e-Manifest — all in different formats — and housing that data in spreadsheets at the individual site level. The risk was that something would go unnoticed and become a compliance issue,” said Dennis Williams, environmental specialist at Howard Energy Partners. “We brought Encamp in because we needed one system to streamline our data and reporting across all platforms, not just at the site level, but across the company as a whole.”

“Across our terminal network, waste data is generated and maintained through several systems, including vendor portals, spreadsheets, and e-Manifest,” said Steven Charron, environmental director at Global Partners LP. “Encamp provides a centralized view of that information, helping us strengthen vendor accountability and track waste from pickup through final disposal. At our scale, having a system that connects those records supports more consistent oversight and compliance.”

Encamp Waste closes visibility gaps in the waste chain, making it possible for waste generators to automate, follow, and confirm their waste story all the way through reporting.

EHS leaders can learn more about how Encamp Waste connects waste data through the entire chain of custody during a virtual summit on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

About Encamp

Encamp is the system of action platform for environmental compliance. By combining purpose-built AI, automation, and regulatory expertise, we turn compliance data into action. We help EHS teams centralize information, drive execution, and stay ahead of every obligation across facilities, programs, and agencies. Founded in 2017, Encamp protects 32,000+ facilities nationwide and reclaims 145,000+ hours annually for 300+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.encamp.com.