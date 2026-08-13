Toll Brothers at Revera Luxury Home Community Opens in Richmond, Texas

RICHMOND, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Revera, a new luxury home community in Richmond, Texas. Located approx. 30 miles southwest of Houston, the community offers an impressive selection of modern home designs and access to resort-style amenities, providing home shoppers with an unparalleled living experience. The Sales Center and Lavaca Transitional professionally designed model home is now open at 1615 Seaside Horizon Lane in Richmond.

Toll Brothers at Revera features expertly crafted single-family homes on spacious 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites. Home shoppers can choose from a wide array of 3 to 5 bedroom floor plans ranging from 2,230 to 3,901 square feet of living space and options for personalization. Homes are priced from the mid-$400,000s.





"We are thrilled to show off our newest model home and bring Toll Brothers’ design and craftsmanship to Richmond with the opening of our Toll Brothers at Revera community," said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. "This community offers the perfect blend of luxury living, modern conveniences, and resort-style amenities in a prime location."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Residents of Toll Brothers at Revera will enjoy access to a variety of master-planned amenities, including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts, playgrounds, and scenic lakes. The community is also located within the highly regarded Lamar Consolidated Independent School District and is just minutes from local dining, shopping, and entertainment options.

For more information about Toll Brothers at Revera and other Toll Brothers communities in Texas, call 833-289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TX.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.



From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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