Greystone Provides $16.1 Million in Freddie Mac Financing for 290-Unit Multifamily Property in Dallas

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $16,149,000 Freddie Mac loan to refinance Sunchase Park and Ramblewood Apartments, a 290-unit multifamily property in Dallas, Texas. The financing was originated by Tony Spaeth, TJ Spaeth, and Dylan DiBello.

Sunchase Park and Ramblewood Apartments are comprised of 30 residential buildings on approximately seven acres. The communities were constructed in 1976 and 1978 and feature gated access, a clubhouse and leasing office, laundry facilities, carports and surface parking. The five-year, fixed-rate loan includes two years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

“This Freddie Mac financing provided an effective long-term solution for a repeat Greystone client with extensive operating experience in the Dallas-Fort Worth multifamily market,” said Tony Spaeth. “The transaction reflects Greystone’s ability to draw on its agency lending capabilities to structure financing that supports a borrower’s objectives for a well-established asset.”

"Working with the Greystone team on this transaction was a seamless experience from start to finish.” said Jane Thiel of Texcan Ventures IV,LTD “Their deep market expertise and efficient process highlight the strength and reliability of the Freddie Mac platform. It was a true collaborative effort, and we look forward to working with Greystone on more successful deals in the future."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

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