Cabrera Capital Markets Serves as Financial Advisor to Cordoba, LLC on Growth Investment from VSS Capital Partners

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabrera Capital Markets (“Cabrera Capital”), a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, announced that it served as financial advisor to Cordoba, LLC (“Cordoba” or the “Company”) in connection with a significant growth investment from VSS Capital Partners (“VSS”), a leading middle market-focused private investment firm specializing in flexible capital solutions for founder-led businesses.

Founded in 1983 by George L. Pla and headquartered in Los Angeles, Cordoba is one of the nation’s recognized leaders in engineering, construction, and program management, serving municipalities, public agencies, and institutional customers across the Pacific Coast. The Company has more than four decades of experience delivering construction management, engineering, environmental, and infrastructure services across end markets including education and facilities, energy, transportation, and water. Since its inception, the Company’s capital improvement engagements have totaled more than $250 billion.

“This transaction reflects the strength of Cordoba’s business, leadership team, and client-centered approach,” said Martin Cabrera Jr., Founder and CEO of Cabrera Capital. “Cabrera Capital is proud to support founder-led and middle-market companies as they evaluate strategic opportunities, navigate complex transactions, and pursue sustainable growth. We congratulate George Pla, the Cordoba team, and VSS on this exciting next chapter.”

VSS has more than three decades of experience partnering with founder-owned lower-middle-market businesses seeking to accelerate their next phase of growth. Through this investment, Cordoba will continue advancing its mission of supporting Pacific Coast communities as they address critical facilities, energy, transportation, and water infrastructure needs.

About Cordoba, LLC

Cordoba, LLC is an engineering, program management, and construction management firm headquartered in Los Angeles, delivering infrastructure projects across the education and facilities, energy, transportation, and water sectors along the Pacific Coast. For more information, visit: https://www.cordobacorp.com/.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding clients’ expectations. CCM deals in numerous capital markets, including municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities. More information can be found at www.cabreracapital.com.

Media Contact

Shelby Harris

sharris@cabreracapital.com