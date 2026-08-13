When There's a Gold Rush, Sell Shovels. A Former Hedge Fund Manager Says the Same Rule May Apply to AI.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the California gold rush, most prospectors went home empty-handed. The ones who did well often sold the shovels. In a new presentation , James Altucher says that century-old lesson may be the key to understanding today's AI boom, and it points somewhere most people aren't looking.

The Companies Quietly Powering the Boom

The idea is simple. When demand explodes across an entire industry, the companies making the essential parts can benefit no matter which brand ends up on top. They're the ones selling shovels to every miner in the valley, regardless of who strikes gold.

Altucher points to one of "Elon's most trusted suppliers," a smaller company he says ships "more than 5 MILLION of these devices to Starlink, each day." Five million a day is not a niche relationship; it's a company woven deeply into one of Musk's fastest-growing businesses.

Its modest size, in his telling, is exactly what makes it interesting. A smaller supplier riding a wave that large has room to grow, while the giants are already priced for perfection. He argues he isn't alone in looking past the household names, either, a growing number of analysts have begun pointing to the supply chain rather than the obvious winners as the more overlooked part of the story.

Why the Suppliers Interest Him

Altucher says Musk's own habits are what make these suppliers so telling. "Elon Musk doesn't work with just anyone," he notes. Musk is famous for building nearly everything in-house whenever he can.

So when a supplier keeps its place through that pressure, Altucher reads it as a signal. A company that survives Musk's instinct to bring everything under his own roof must be providing something he can't easily replace. That persistence, in his view, is worth more than any press release.

He frames all of this as his own analysis, not a certainty, and stresses that all investing carries risk. He explains why he believes this particular supplier fits the 'sell shovels' logic so well.

Why It Matters Now

Altucher believes AI is becoming one of the defining technological shifts of this generation, with effects reaching businesses, households, and the broader economy.

His message is simple: understanding a transformation of this size before it becomes obvious can provide valuable perspective on where technology and innovation are headed.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes the most overlooked part of the AI boom may be in the supply chain, and the kind of company he finds most interesting.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is a serial entrepreneur, Wall Street Journal best-selling author, and former hedge fund manager. Over the course of his career, he has built and sold multiple companies and has been featured on CNBC and other major outlets as a leading voice in early-stage investing.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.