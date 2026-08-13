ARGUS Assist named CRE Analytics Innovation of the Year at the 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Awards

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, today announced ARGUS Assist has been named CRE Analytics Innovation of the Year at the 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes breakthrough technologies that are transforming how CRE professionals analyze data, generate insights and make investment decisions.

ARGUS Assist is the first AI experience within the ARGUS Intelligence Platform, introducing a conversational layer that enables users to interact with complex financial models, valuation data and performance analytics using natural language. Powered by AI, ARGUS Assist connects data, analytics and insights across workflows for accelerated decision making. Purpose-built for CRE, ARGUS Assist insights are fully explainable and auditable, so that CRE professionals can stand behind every conclusion with confidence.

"This recognition reflects a fundamental difference in how we approach AI at Altus Group," said David Ross, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Altus Group. "Unlike generic AI tools, ARGUS Assist was purpose-built for the commercial real estate industry. It’s powered by curated and normalized CRE data, and grounded in the ARGUS valuation methodologies and workflows professionals rely on every day. The result is explainable, defensible intelligence that stands up to real scrutiny and helps our clients make investment-grade decisions with confidence."

Designed to address the growing complexity of CRE analysis, ARGUS Assist enables users to ask context-aware questions, automate insight generation and explain the rationale behind every response. Tasks that traditionally required hours of manual analysis, such as scenario comparisons and model interrogation, can now be completed much more rapidly, helping teams focus more time on strategy and decision-making. The ARGUS Intelligence Platform’s AI architecture, combined with enterprise-grade security, data isolation and governance standards, gives organizations confidence to act on high-stakes investment and portfolio decisions.

The 2026 PropTech Breakthrough Awards honour only the most innovative companies and technologies across the globe. The 2026 program attracted thousands of nominations, with winners selected based on innovation, performance, functionality, value and market impact.

To learn more about ARGUS Assist, click here.

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry’s go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-stakes decisions with confidence. The world’s CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Marketing Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

jaime.bassett@altusgroup.com