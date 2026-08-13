Palmetto Publishing Releases Michelle Caddell's New Children's Book About Unlikely Animal Friends in the South Carolina Lowcountry

Charleston, SC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Palmetto Friends, a new children's picture book by Michelle Caddell. Set in the swamps and waterways of the South Carolina Lowcountry, the book follows a young alligator who must leave home for the first time and discovers that kindness and courage can turn strangers into lifelong friends.

The story centers on Allie Gator, a young alligator who has spent her life in a cozy swamp surrounded by muscadine grapevines, towering palmetto trees, and warm patches of sunlight perfect for napping. When her mother tells her she has grown too big and must make the journey to the big river, Allie faces a daunting reality: she has to travel through the Lowcountry alone. Along the way, she encounters the vibrant wildlife of the region, from snapping turtles to brown water snakes and river otters.

Allie's journey takes a turn when she rescues Snappy, an alligator snapping turtle stuck on his back. That single act of helping sets off a chain of encounters that reshape her adventure. She and Snappy soon meet Sissy, a brown water snake tired of being judged for something she is not, and Ollie, a playful river otter always ready for the next challenge. The four unlikely companions must work together and face their fears as they navigate the trail ahead, but whether they can find what they are all looking for remains uncertain.

The book is positioned for readers ages four to eight and their caregivers, particularly families seeking social-emotional learning content grounded in a real regional setting. It sits alongside titles such as The Pout-Pout Fish and Stellaluna on the picture book shelf, where stories about friendship, belonging, and not judging by appearances continue to resonate with parents and educators. Caddell's background as a preschool educator lends the narrative a classroom-tested understanding of how young children process themes of resilience, emotional courage, and found family.

Palmetto Friends is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Michelle Caddell was a devoted preschool educator for more than fifteen years, creating a classroom where every child felt safe, valued, and loved. Her deep commitment to social-emotional learning shaped everything she did, and she believed that grit, empathy, and kindness were skills children could carry for a lifetime. Her work with young learners gave her a rare understanding of how stories could open hearts and build character.



Michelle's passion for teaching led her to write Palmetto Friends, a children's picture book set in the vibrant Lowcountry of South Carolina. Inspired by the diverse wildlife she and her students encountered, she crafted a story in which a cast of local creatures must work together to overcome an obstacle none of them can face alone. Through their adventure, young readers discover that true friendship is not about being the same; it is about showing up for one another and lending a helping hand. Michelle wanted children to see that animals are living creatures worthy of respect, and that no one should be judged by how they look on the outside.



Though Michelle passed away before seeing Palmetto Friends in print, the book stands as her final, beautiful gift to children everywhere. It carries forward the lessons she spent her career teaching: resilience, compassion, and the courage to help others in all circumstances. Her story continues to inspire the young readers she cherished most. Follow Michelle Caddell for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Michelle Caddell

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