Chicago Fire FC Reveals The Archive Kit, Bringing a Defining Era of Club History to the Present

Chicago, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Fire FC today revealed The Archive Kit, a highly anticipated third kit inspired by its fan-favorite 2000 away jersey, designed to connect the Club’s past success with its current ambition and growing momentum.

Bringing back a defining era that shaped the Club’s early years, The Archive Kit reintroduces the bold “CHICAGO” wordmark, placing the city front and center across the chest and reinforcing that the Club not only represents a team, but reflects the culture, pride and identity of Chicago.

Drawing from iconic elements of Chicago, the timeless silhouette with a white base is a subtle nod to “The White City,” a nickname earned from the white architecture at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago, while the navy chest band and red sleeve and collar accents draw connections to today’s Forever Red home kit.

Bridging the raw spirit and swagger of Major League Soccer’s first few years with the team’s current chapter, the present-day Fire crest has been revived in a retro colorway. The third kit is complete with components that evoke the Club’s founding years, including a vintage-inspired jocktag using the Legacy Brand Logo – the Club’s original badge – and a “For All Chicago” sign-off as a unifying message that reinforces a commitment to celebrating the communities, culture and history of the city. The jersey design also features Carvana, the Fire’s kit sponsor, on the back.

“This special-edition kit intentionally honors and reimagines details from the Club’s resilient and ambitious founding era,” said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicago Fire FC. “As the Fire continue taking historic steps forward, the design reflects those same standards through a fresh look. We are proud to wear the Chicago name front and center as a clear expression of our continued commitment to the city we represent.”

Chicago is one of eight teams included in the adidas x MLS 2026 Archive Collection, which features retro-inspired kits to pay homage to soccer heritage.

The Men in Red will debut in The Archive Kit when they host the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Aug. 16, at Soldier Field and will wear the kit at select home and away matches throughout the season. The Archive Collection includes the kit and a matching jacket, which are both now available for purchase on MLSstore.com and adidas.com, and limited quantities will be available at upcoming Fire matches at Soldier Field, while supplies last.

**Media assets of the official kit can be found here.

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About Chicago Fire Football Club

Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is a professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS). One of the league’s first expansion teams — founded on Oct. 8, 1997 (the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire) — the Club has earned six major domestic trophies, including four U.S. Open Cups and the 2003 Supporters’ Shield, and returned to the playoffs in 2025, winning its first postseason match since 2009.

The Club recently began construction on its privately-funded, soccer-specific stadium, McDonald’s Park, in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood, a transformational new home set to open in 2028. The team currently plays at historic Soldier Field and trains at Chicago’s Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100 million state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2025.

The Club’s development pathway includes Chicago Fire II, which competes in MLS NEXT Pro, and the Chicago Fire Academy, featuring five teams from U-13 to U-18. Off the field, the Chicago Fire Foundation — internationally recognized, including as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year — has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing more than $10 million back to the community. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

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