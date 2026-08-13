Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Newport Integrated Behavioral Healthcare Among Newsweek's Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers for 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced its America’s Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers 2026 ranking, recognizing 440 leading facilities across the United States that provide residential and long-term care for individuals facing substance use disorders and related challenges.

Now in its seventh year, the ranking is designed to help patients and families navigate treatment options by identifying facilities based on professional reputation, credentials and accreditations, care services and patient reviews.

Residential addiction treatment centers provide critical, around-the-clock care for individuals facing substance use disorders, trauma and complex mental health challenges. By evaluating centers using quality measures, professional recommendations, accreditation data and other indicators, Newsweek’s ranking provides patients and families with essential information as they make important decisions about treatment and long-term recovery.

Among the facilities highlighted in the 2026 ranking are:

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Rancho Mirage

Newport Integrated Behavioral Healthcare

Rockland Recovery Treatment Center

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation – Center City

Blake Recovery Center

Nexus Family Recovery Center





“Recovery from addiction is rarely a straight path, but access to the right treatment can make a profound difference,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “The nation’s leading residential treatment centers combine scientific expertise with compassionate care to help patients build healthier futures. We hope that Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers serves as a trusted resource for anyone seeking high-quality, clinical-grade support for themselves or a loved one.”

The 2026 ranking considers inpatient/residential and long-term addiction treatment centers, with long-term programs generally requiring a minimum residency of 30 days. Facilities offering only outpatient or short-term addiction treatment services were not included. The ranking covers the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, based on data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The ranking is based on four primary data sources:

National Online Survey – Reputation Score (55%) : Recommendations and quality assessments from medical professionals and addiction treatment center management and administrators.

: Recommendations and quality assessments from medical professionals and addiction treatment center management and administrators. Credentials (35%) : Accreditation data provided by SAMHSA, incorporating 12 types of accreditations.

: Accreditation data provided by SAMHSA, incorporating 12 types of accreditations. Care Services (5%) : Evaluation of recovery support, educational and counseling services based on SAMHSA data.

: Evaluation of recovery support, educational and counseling services based on SAMHSA data. Patient Reviews (5%): Patient review data from Rehabs.com, Recovery.com and Google Reviews, incorporating both average ratings and review volume.





For the national online survey, Newsweek and Statista invited thousands of therapists, counselors, medical doctors and addiction treatment facility managers and administrators to recommend notable centers in their respective states. The 2026 analysis also incorporated survey data from the previous two years at a lower weighting, while recommendations for a participant’s own employer were prohibited.

To view the complete America’s Best Residential Addiction Treatment Centers 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: https://rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-residential-addiction-treatment-centers-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com