NBJ Summit 2026 Drives Nutrition Industry Innovation Forward by Spotlighting Differentiation by Design Through Science, Strategy, and Storytelling

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBJ Summit 2026 concluded on July 30 at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. This invitation-only executive event brought together C-suite leaders and senior decision-makers shaping the future of the $70+ billion global supplement industry to address the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities.

The 2026 summit sold-out months in advance, bringing together over 400 senior leaders including CEOs, founders and presidents. Attendees represented the full spectrum of the nutrition ecosystem, from established supplement manufacturers and ingredient suppliers to emerging wellness brands, regulatory bodies and strategic investors. Notable companies in attendance included executives from New Chapter Vitamins, O Positiv, Goli, Pendulum Ocean Spray, L'Oréal Groupe, Thorne, NOW Health Group, AG1, and J.P. Morgan, alongside representatives from the FDA and TikTok Shop, reflecting the diverse perspectives shaping the modern supplement landscape.

This year's central theme, Differentiation by Design: Science, Strategy, and Storytelling, provided the framework for four days of comprehensive executive education and strategic dialogue:

Keynote discussions explored how the accelerating impact of technology is reshaping the industry.

Education sessions examined why differentiation remains critical for survival and growth.

Programming delved into personalization technologies, government actions, and strategic storytelling that will define the next chapter of supplement innovation.





The Summit’s keynote series kicked off with the State of the Industry: NBJ Data & Trends Overview, the foundational session that sets the strategic tone for the entire summit. NBJ’s Content & Insights Director Bill Giebler and Data & Insights Manager Erika Craft delivered insights from new consumer research and multiple NBJ market research reports, including the 2026 Supplement Business Report, the most comprehensive analysis of the supplement industry. The data-driven presentation provided senior leaders with authoritative insights into current market performance. The analysis connected market dynamics to broader health and wellness forces reshaping consumer behavior.

Building on this foundation, NBJ Summit 2026 featured a robust lineup of executive-level programming designed to equip industry leaders with strategic clarity and actionable insights including:

Regulatory Insights: Navigating the Evolving Dietary Supplement Regulatory Landscape – Expert panel explored the forces reshaping the industry at a regulatory inflection point, providing comprehensive overview of recent and anticipated FDA actions, legislative updates, enforcement trends, and international policy shifts.

Expert panel explored the forces reshaping the industry at a regulatory inflection point, providing comprehensive overview of recent and anticipated FDA actions, legislative updates, enforcement trends, and international policy shifts. The Future of Healthcare: Longevity, AI and the Role of Nutrition – Darshan Shah, M.D. examined how AI, biometric data, and personalized wellness are empowering individuals to take control of their health, drawing from his work at Next Health and insights from his upcoming book AI: Your New Health Operating System.

– Darshan Shah, M.D. examined how AI, biometric data, and personalized wellness are empowering individuals to take control of their health, drawing from his work at Next Health and insights from his upcoming book AI: Your New Health Operating System. Mindshare Working Group: Modern Commerce Playbook: TikTok, The Attention Economy, and Your New Sales Team – Panel discussed how premium brands can adapt their organizational structure, strategy, and creator partnerships to build durable brand awareness and gain competitive advantages in the evolving TikTok-driven digital commerce landscape.





With this 29th iteration of the event, NBJ Summit introduced an exclusive VIP Package, a white-glove experience designed for executives seeking additional perks and personalization. VIP attendees gained exclusive content and tailored business insights, ensuring VIP guests departed with deeper strategic intelligence and actionable market perspectives. The package also provided access to complimentary executive wellness treatments through the Executive Wellness Experience, featuring cutting-edge wellness and biohacking treatments designed to leave guests recharged. Exceptional responses to the VIP Package from senior executives set a new standard for executive engagement at future NBJ events.

Beyond formal education sessions, NBJ Summit 2026 provided curated peer networking opportunities:

Intimate, invitation-only format fostered candid conversations and meaningful connections among C-suite leaders facing similar strategic challenges.

Structured networking sessions and small-group discussions enabled executives to exchange insights and explore partnerships.

Oceanside dinners and poolside happy hours provided opportunities to build lasting relationships with industry peers at similar leadership levels.





Throughout NBJ Summit 2026, innovation and transformation emerged as defining priorities for industry leadership. Discussions emphasized that sustainable growth demands bold differentiation through science-backed innovation, authentic brand storytelling, and strategic agility in response to regulatory, technological, and consumer evolution. The collective expertise and candid dialogue among 400+ senior leaders created a shared understanding of the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, fostering alignment around the strategic drivers that will define success in the nutrition industry.

NBJ Summit will return to Rancho Palos Verdes July 26-29, 2027. Stay up to date with NBJ Summit on Instagram and LinkedIn and get notified when 2027 registration opens here.

About Nutrition Business Journal

Nutrition Business Journal guides decision makers in the nutrition, health, and wellness space in developing their strategy, understanding trends, realizing opportunity and analyzing potential risks. NBJ's market research reports provide business intelligence and thought leadership to all levels of the nutrition industry. Each report is exhaustively researched by our staff of industry experts and presents an analysis of markets, trends, competition, and strategy in the U.S. and global nutrition industry. Learn more at www.nutritionbusinessjournal.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network is a leading authority in the healthy lifestyle products industry, offering solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers. Through its comprehensive portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services, New Hope Network is dedicated to fostering a prosperous, high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that promotes health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. For more information, visit www.newhope.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

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