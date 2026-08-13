Snuggle Me® Organic Introduces the Infant Lounger Wave, Featuring SnuggleCore™, the Brand's Most Advanced Comfort Innovation Yet

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snuggle Me® Organic, the brand beloved by parents for its minimal, modern baby essentials, introduces the Infant Lounger Wave , its most considered expression yet of a belief that has guided Snuggle Me since day one: supporting a baby well means supporting the parent too. The Infant Lounger Wave brings a 2-in-1 design for supervised lounging and tummy time, together with the brand's new SnuggleCore™ Ergonomic Comfort System, using targeted ergonomic contouring to reduce strain at baby's key pressure points.

The Infant Lounger Wave is designed to support both baby and parent: for baby, a familiar and comforting place to lounge, play, and bond; for parents, a trusted second set of arms when they need a safe place to set baby down during supervised awake time.

"We're always listening to real parents to understand their everyday challenges of caring for a baby and look for ways thoughtful innovation can make those moments better," said Olivia Davis, General Manager of Snuggle Me Organic. "Those earliest months are filled with questions about comfort, safety and doing what's best for your baby, and that's exactly what our community has taught us. The Infant Lounger Wave is the result of years of conversations with our community, and it reflects everything we've learned about what parents actually need, not just what a lounger should do."

That collaboration paired the instincts of real parents under the brand's "Designed by you. Made by us." philosophy with the expertise of Snuggle Me's award-winning design team, whose expertise shaped every detail of the Wave, from its everyday practicality to the new ergonomic contouring.





At the heart of the Infant Lounger Wave is the brand's new SnuggleCore™ Ergonomic Comfort System, an innovative multi-firmness surface engineered to relieve pressure at the head and tailbone, the two highest-pressure contact points for babies lying on their backs. Prolonged time in the same position can concentrate pressure and contribute to muscle tension and other concerns. Softer foam cushions these areas where baby needs it most, while gentle support cradles the spine and firmer cushions contour the torso for balanced stability. Rather than relying on a single foam density throughout, SnuggleCore™ uses these multiple comfort zones to provide more intentional support across baby's natural pressure points.

The 2-in-1 design of the Infant Lounger Wave is perfect for supervised lounging while awake and tummy time, meaning one product does the work of two. Less to buy, less to pack, and one less decision in a season already full of them. The included 100% organic cotton carry tote makes that same familiar comfort just as easy to bring along, whether the day includes a visit to grandparents or a longer trip away, so a change of scenery doesn't have to mean a change in routine for baby. Knowing that baby gear can quickly fill a home, the Wave's nine signature materials, including three new prints, all designed in calm, considered neutrals and soft patterns meant to complement a home rather than compete with it.

Every surface of the Infant Lounger Wave that touches baby is wrapped in Snuggle Me's signature buttery-soft, breathable 100% organic fabric, the premium material families have come to know and trust against their baby's skin. The fully removable, machine-washable outer layer was designed for the realities of inevitable spills and spit-ups, upgraded to dry faster after washing so the lounger can get back into the family's routine sooner.

This launch represents the next evolution of Snuggle Me's category-defining approach to infant loungers, building on nearly two decades of innovation and trust. As with the award-winning Infant Lounger Curve , the Wave reflects Snuggle Me's uncompromising commitment to safety, meeting the latest U.S. federal safety standards while continuing to evolve alongside the needs of modern families.

Safety reminder: Baby loungers, including the Snuggle Me Infant Lounger Wave, are designed exclusively for supervised awake time. They are not intended for sleep and should always be used on a flat, stable floor surface. The Wave has been designed and tested to meet the relevant U.S. safety standards for infant support cushions. Complete safety guidance for Snuggle Me loungers is available at https://snugglemeorganic.com/pages/snuggle-me-safety-loungers.

Designed for babies up to 9 months old, the Infant Lounger Wave retails for $119.99 and is sold in new, high-quality box packaging, making it a considered gifting choice for new or expecting parents. Optional organic muslin covers , retailing for $29.99, easily slide on and off to provide added protection against everyday spills and leaks.

Designed to Support. Learn more and shop now at: www.snugglemeorganic.com.

About Snuggle Me® Organic

Founded in 2007, Snuggle Me Organic offers a complete line of beloved modern baby products crafted to nurture, support, and soothe babies from the earliest months of life. Each product prioritizes organic, non-toxic materials and is thoughtfully designed with a commitment to safety, simplicity, comfort and durability. Snuggle Me Organic is proud to be a trusted part of the parenting journey, bringing peace of mind to families everywhere. Snuggle Me Organic loungers, feeding, play and care products are available online and at retailers such as Nordstrom , Target , Amazon , Walmart and Babylist . Learn more at https://snugglemeorganic.com .

Press Contact:

Jo-Anne Coombes

Snuggle Me Organic

press@snugglemeorganic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df4c9ac4-2cce-4bf2-8bb8-aaab1887cf37