Tiny Health Named No. 208 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Health , the microbiome intelligence platform for precision health at every stage of life, today announced it has been ranked No. 208 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Among Biotech companies on this year's list, Tiny Health ranked fourth, with 1,624% growth between 2022 and 2025, and on pace to triple revenue by year’s end.





“I founded Tiny Health in 2020, when my son was one week old. Potential investors kept telling me the market was too small and that pediatrics was too niche. Today, our fastest-growing segment is adults, and we’re the market leader in gut and vaginal microbiome testing from the first 1,000 days to healthy aging,” said Cheryl Sew Hoy, founder and CEO of Tiny Health.

Over the past year, Tiny Health has published three studies in rapid succession. Its first randomized controlled trial published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Infant Restore , showed that personalized microbiome interventions reduced infants' odds of allergic conditions by 83% [1]. The company also published research linking early-life gut microbiome profiles to eczema and food allergies in Frontiers in Microbiomes [2], and a preprint demonstrating that its proprietary technology outperforms industry benchmarks in detecting clinically-relevant microbes across all life stages [3].

The science is matched by commercial momentum, as the company continues to scale its Powered by Tiny B2B platform, now embedded in the workflows of more than 5,000 healthcare practitioners and integrated with partners including Superpower, Joi + Blokes, Resbiotic, Fullscript, Mayo Clinic, Pritikin, and leading digital health platforms.

“We’re honored to be named to this year’s Inc. 5000 list, and our growth trajectory reflects the urgent demand in the market, from families trying to understand what’s happening beneath the surface of their health and take action, to health practitioners and digital health companies integrating our microbiome insights into their patient experiences,” Sew Hoy said. “We’re proof that you can build a rigorous science company and a fast-growing one at the same time. We’re redefining the microbiome as a standard layer of personalized health. This is the next frontier of medicine.”

Sew Hoy’s story is featured among this year’s honoree profiles, along with the full Inc. 5000 list available at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

References:

[1] https://doi.org/10.1111/pai.70182

[2] https://doi.org/10.3389/frmbi.2026.1804117

[3] https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.07.06.736764

About Tiny Health

Tiny Health is advancing lifelong health, from the first 1,000 days to the last, and addressing chronic disease through precision microbiome science. Founded in 2020 and built by microbiome scientists and physicians, its testing platform reveals whether your microbiome is trending toward resilience or imbalance using shotgun metagenomics, proprietary AI, and one of the world's largest longitudinal datasets. Trusted by families and health practitioners alike, its research-backed gut and vaginal tests are redefining the microbiome as a cornerstone of personalized health through every life stage. Learn more at tinyhealth.com and poweredbytiny.com .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca177296-4809-43c6-97a7-efd1df9c81d7