Lynden Logistics receives 20th Quest for Quality Award

Anchorage, AK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Lynden Logistics was voted the #1 airfreight forwarder in the annual Quest for Quality awards, including being rated the best value out of all companies. Lynden Logistics’ combined scores in performance, value, information technology, customer service, and equipment & operations added up to the highest overall score for the category. This year marks the 20th Quest for Quality award for the forwarder.

“We are honored and proud to receive our 20th Quest for Quality Award,” says Lynden Logistics President Brian MacAskill. “We routinely ask our customers for feedback on our performance, and this award shows us that we are meeting their needs. From our sales teams to warehouse crews, we are all dedicated to the Lynden brand of customer service: reliable, responsive delivery, continuous improvement and innovation, and an emphasis on building lasting partnerships with our customers for shared business success.”

Logistics Management’s Quest for Quality Awards recognizes the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The program includes a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision makers rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. This year, 2,867 ballots were cast resulting in 150 transportation and logistics providers earning Quest for Quality gold.

“Now in its 43rd year, the Quest for Quality Awards program continues to stand out in the industry for the simple fact that it’s not a popularity contest,” says Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group. “Instead, this annual survey of Logistics Management readers is by invitation only, ensuring that all participants are qualified shippers that use the services of these carriers and service providers on a regular basis. Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this year’s results is the continued strength of the partnerships between shippers and their logistics providers.”

Lynden Logistics is part of the Lynden family of companies. Lynden provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and globally. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and cost by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com.

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