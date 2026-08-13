IPS Introduces Switchboard Program Recertified to UL 891 Standard

Greenville, SC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), North America’s leading provider of end-to-end electrical, mechanical, and power management solutions, today announced the launch of IPS ReCert™, a first-of-its-kind switchboard recertification program certified to UL 891.

IPS ReCert™ expands the company’s portfolio of new and reconditioned UL 891 switchboards by giving electrical distribution equipment a fully tested, code-compliant second life. The program helps customers restore critical switchboard capacity in less than eight weeks, providing a faster, certified alternative to full equipment replacement.

As demand for electrical infrastructure accelerates, driven in part by the rapid expansion of AI-enabled data centers, industrial and facility operators – and the EPCs and electrical contractors delivering their projects – are facing extended lead times for critical power equipment. In many cases, new switchgear deliveries are measured in months, creating operational risk for customers who cannot afford downtime.

IPS ReCert™ addresses this gap by providing a faster alternative. The program provides recertified dead-front switchboards from 225A to 6,000A at 600V and below to the full UL 891 standard, the same standard applied to new equipment. Each unit is certified by Intertek, an OSHA-recognized Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory (NRTL), and bears the ETL Refurbished Listed mark, meeting NEC code requirements.

In addition to speed, IPS Recert™ gives customers a cost-effective alternative to new gear, freeing up capital budget for other priorities. Every recertified unit undergoes the complete UL 891 routine test sequence and is backed by a two-year warranty, ensuring performance, safety, and compliance.

“Our customers – from hospitals to industrial facilities – need critical electrical equipment operations running safely. IPS ReCert™ supports that,” said Tony Locker, Senior Vice President, IPS Power Management Division. “We are delivering fully certified, code-compliant switchboards in weeks, not months. This is exactly where IPS adds value for EPCs, contractors, and facility operators managing tight schedules and budgets, solving real operational constraints with speed, value, and quality.”

First in the Field: Leading Aggregate Supplier

A leading supplier of aggregates and building materials across North America was the first to implement IPS ReCert™. Faced with extended OEM lead times for a critical 3,000A switchboard, the company turned to IPS for a faster solution.

When waiting for new equipment wasn’t an option, IPS delivered a fully recertified unit that met all specifications and kept the project moving. That combination of speed, quality, and project compliance is what makes a meaningful difference for IPS customers.

Availability

IPS ReCert™ switchboards are currently available through IPS’s Burlington service center, a national electrical distribution center of excellence, with additional locations planned.

About Integrated Power Services

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management solutions. As a single-source partner across the lifecycle, from procurement and installation to commissioning, maintenance, and repair, IPS helps customers reduce risk, improve reliability, and keep critical operations running. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest aftermarket service network in North America, serving customers across industrial, commercial, utility, and infrastructure markets.