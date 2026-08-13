Tropic Names Co-Founder Justin Etkin CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropic , the intelligence layer for modern procurement and finance teams, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Justin Etkin has been named the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. As part of this planned executive succession, Co-Founder David Campbell will continue serving as Chairman of the Board and remain an active advisor to the company, with a focus on go-to-market strategy and broader corporate initiatives.

The appointment formalizes a leadership transition that has been taking shape over the past year as Tropic has continued its evolution from a services-led procurement business into an intelligence and AI partner for modern software buyers.

Since co-founding Tropic with Campbell, Etkin has been instrumental in shaping the company’s product vision and designing the solution that brings Tropic’s proprietary spend and negotiation intelligence directly to customers. He has also worked closely across the customer organization, become a recognized voice on the changing software and AI buying landscape, and helped expand Tropic’s ecosystem through strategic relationships with companies including Omnea.

“From the beginning, Dave and I believed that technology buyers deserved the same level of data, intelligence and leverage available to sellers,” said Etkin. “We built Tropic’s services business to solve customers’ immediate procurement challenges while creating a differentiated intelligence foundation. Now, we have the opportunity to use that foundation, along with AI, to help customers make better decisions across their entire technology portfolio. I’m grateful for everything Dave and I have built together, and I’m excited to lead Tropic into this next chapter.”

The transition comes during a period of strong momentum for Tropic , including a 79% YoY growth in bookings. Over the past year, the company’s enterprise customer base has grown more than 40%, while enterprise use of Tropic’s pricing benchmarks and negotiation intelligence has more than tripled. Tropic now manages more than $23 billion in customer spend as the company expands its role in helping finance and procurement teams plan, buy, and manage increasingly complex software and AI portfolios.

Campbell has led Tropic since its founding, working alongside Etkin, to build the company and guide its transformation from a procurement services organization into a leading SaaS and intelligence solution. He also helped establish the executive leadership team that will support Tropic’s next stage of growth, adding experienced leaders across finance and marketing while developing and promoting leaders from within the company.

“From a spreadsheet prototype to an intelligence platform used by some of the most notable companies in the world, I’m proud to say that we have transformed the way technology is purchased," said Campbell. "Justin has been a remarkable partner throughout, and he's the right person to lead Tropic into the next stage of growth. I'll remain closely involved as Chairman, and I'm looking forward to what comes next for this company.”

Under Etkin’s leadership, Tropic will continue investing in its proprietary spend intelligence and AI capabilities, helping finance and procurement teams gain greater visibility, predictability and leverage across their software and AI spend.

About Tropic

Tropic is an intelligent procurement partner for modern software buyers, helping companies save money and move faster through real-time intelligence, expert support, and agentic execution. With $23 billion in spend under management, $425 million in customer savings delivered, and intelligence drawn from 100,000+ completed negotiations, Tropic is where technology becomes a buyer's market. Learn more at tropicapp.io and follow us on LinkedIn .