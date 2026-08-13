WellBridge Surgical Named No. 988 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellBridge Surgical today announced it has been ranked No. 988 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Being recognized among the fastest-growing private companies in America is a tremendous honor, but what excites us most is what that growth represents. It validates that employers and patients are ready for a better approach to surgical care—one built around exceptional outcomes, an outstanding patient experience, and transparent, affordable pricing. We’re proud of what our team has accomplished, and we believe we’re just getting started.” – Tom Valentine, President

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000?utm_source=Notified&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=Inc.+5000+List .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About WellBridge Surgical

WellBridge Surgical is a leader in the free-market ambulatory surgery space, delivering high-quality outpatient care designed around patients. With experienced surgeons, a modern facility, and transparent, fairly priced bundled rates, we provide efficient, comfortable surgical solutions that support faster recovery, exceptional outcomes, and lower overall costs. Click HERE for more information about WellBridge Surgical.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Press Contact:

Steven Bork

Nova B2B Marketing

steve@novab2bmarketing.com

847-778-6468