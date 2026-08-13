nsur.ai Launches AI Underwriting Assistant

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nsur.ai , an insurance technology company delivering artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for underwriters, announces general availability of its AI Underwriting Assistant, built exclusively for property and casualty (P&C) underwriters to work alongside any platform or core system.

Unlike traditional underwriting technology, nsur.ai provides immediate value without forcing carriers or MGAs to replace existing infrastructure. The AI Underwriting Assistant is not a policy administration system, a rating engine, or a replacement for either. It is a personal assistant for the underwriter. One that handles the reading, gathering, checking, and drafting surrounding every risk, regardless of where that risk lives.

"Underwriters are our most expensive and most constrained resource, yet they spend hours sifting through manuals to find answers,” said Jay Menna, CEO of nsur.ai. “While AI is being adopted by technology platforms, underwriters are too often bound by whatever limited functionality those systems provide. We built nsur.ai to operate as an assistant for the person, not the platform."

Because the AI Underwriting Assistant sits with the underwriter rather than inside a core system, it works the same way for a commercial lines underwriter at a national carrier as it does for a two-person MGA. Underwriters simply create an account, upload their underwriting guide or even appetite sheet, and within a few minutes, have a fully trained assistant that is versed in company-specific operations. Underwriters keep their existing systems of record. No integration. Nothing has to be ripped out, and no data migration is required to begin.

The AI Underwriting Assistant is available today. Free to get started and affordable pricing at just under $2.00 per transaction so you are only paying for the work the assistant actually performs.

About nsur.ai

nsur.ai is an AI-powered pre-underwriting platform built to transform complex insurance guidelines into intelligent, automated underwriters in minutes. Designed by Underwriters Technologies, nsur.ai addresses the traditional operational bottlenecks in insurance underwriting, allowing teams to enforce risk appetite consistently, process submissions in seconds, and eliminate unnecessary manual triage. For more information, visit nsur.ai .

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