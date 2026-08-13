G6 Hospitality Strengthens Franchise Engagement Through Nationwide Town Halls

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality, parent company of the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, has concluded a nationwide series of franchise owner town halls, bringing senior leadership together with more than 150 franchise owners across Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Ohio, California, Arizona and Oregon. The meetings took Vice Chairman Ankit Tandon, National Head of Brand Performance Anuj Ladha and regional leadership coast to coast to discuss business performance, share progress on key initiatives and gather feedback that will help shape the company's future priorities.



Following the company's annual franchise convention in Cancún earlier this year, the town halls were designed to continue those conversations in person, giving leadership the opportunity to engage directly with franchise owners, better understand regional market dynamics and strengthen collaboration across the franchise network.

"Over the past few weeks, I've had the opportunity to travel across the U.S., spend time with our franchise owners and see our business through their eyes. Every market is different, every owner has a unique story, and every conversation offers a perspective that you simply can't gain from a boardroom. What stood out most was the passion our owners have for their businesses and the pride they take in serving their communities. Those conversations have given me a much deeper understanding of where we're creating value today, where we need to move faster and how we can build a stronger business together," said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman, G6 Hospitality.

The discussions focused on revenue growth, technology, marketing, operations, sales support, and franchise success. Leadership also shared updates on initiatives introduced earlier this year, including investments in Revenue Management, technology solutions, direct booking initiatives, enhanced safety programs and new tools to help franchise owners strengthen business performance. The discussions also highlighted opportunities to accelerate technology adoption, simplify day-to-day operations, and strengthen commercial support to improve long-term profitability.



"Our goal is to ensure the work happening across G6 translates into meaningful improvements for our franchise owners. These town halls created an opportunity to discuss what's working, where additional support is needed and how we can continue improving the owner experience. The feedback we received will help us prioritize initiatives that simplify operations, strengthen performance, and create greater long-term value across our franchise network," said Anuj Ladha, National Head of Brand Performance, G6 Hospitality.



The nationwide town halls mark the beginning of a more regular cadence of regional engagement across the franchise network. As G6 Hospitality continues investing in technology, commercial initiatives, operations and franchise support, the company will use these conversations to help guide future priorities while strengthening collaboration with its nearly 1,500 Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties across the United States and Canada.



About G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality LLC, part of the PRISM portfolio, is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

+91 97911 63065