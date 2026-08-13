Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 27 0217

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

SeriesRIKV 27 0217
ISINIS0000039535
Maturity Date02/17/2027
Auction Date08/17/2026
Settlement Date08/19/2026

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 