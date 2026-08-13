Toll Brothers Announces New Waterfront Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Yulee, Florida

YULEE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Maris Cove , is coming soon to Yulee, Florida. Ideally situated along the Intracoastal Waterway, Maris Cove will be a private, gated waterfront community offering just 30 expansive single-family home sites. Site work is underway near Fernandina Beach at 96041 Maris Cove Ct in Yulee, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.





Maris Cove will bring luxury living to a highly sought-after waterfront location along the Intracoastal Waterway with an exceptional blend of serenity, privacy, and convenience. This gated community of new homes will feature modern, expansive single-family home designs offering 4 to 6 bedrooms and up to 4,000 square feet of living space on oversized home sites. Home shoppers will choose from a refined selection of both single- and two-story floor plans that offer options for multigenerational living and an unrivaled selection of designer finishes.

Maris Cove will provide residents with premier access to local recreation, including a private community dock on the Intracoastal Waterway. Located just minutes from beautiful golf courses, Amelia Island’s pristine coastline, and top-rated Nassau County schools, Maris Cove delivers a setting that suits any desired lifestyle.





"Maris Cove will offer an unparalleled opportunity for home shoppers seeking waterfront luxury in Nassau County," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "With limited opportunities for new construction in this prime location, Maris Cove is an exceptional choice for those looking to live in a private, gated community with access to stunning coastal amenities."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Homes at Maris Cove are anticipated to be priced from the low $900,000s. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Maris Cove, call (844) 871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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