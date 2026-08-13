AACOM Expands Financial Resources for Osteopathic Medical Students Through New Collaboration With Sallie Mae

Bethesda, MD, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today announced a strategic collaboration with Sallie Mae to broaden the financial resources available to current and future osteopathic medical students as changes to federal student loan programs reshape how students finance their medical education. Designed to expand student choice, the collaboration provides eligible borrowers with access to exclusive benefits while encouraging informed financial decision-making.

AACOM evaluated a range of potential approaches before selecting Sallie Mae to help support current and future osteopathic medical students and colleges of osteopathic medicine. The collaboration reflects AACOM's commitment to identifying solutions that expand access to medical education while providing students with trusted financial resources and support throughout medical school and into residency.

Osteopathic medical students now represent nearly 30 percent of all U.S. medical students, and colleges of osteopathic medicine play a critical role in preparing physicians who practice in primary care and rural and underserved communities. As the nation faces an expected shortage of more than 187,000 physicians by 2037, ensuring students have access to the resources they need to complete their medical education is an important part of strengthening the future physician workforce.

"Recent changes to federal student loan programs have created new uncertainty for many students pursuing a career in medicine," said Robert A. Cain, DO, president and CEO of AACOM. "AACOM's responsibility is to help future osteopathic physicians navigate those changes with trusted information, quality resources and financing options that support informed decision-making. We took a deliberate, student-centered approach to evaluating potential pathways and providers before selecting Sallie Mae because we believe they are well positioned to support our students and colleges of osteopathic medicine during this period of transition. Partnering with Sallie Mae reflects our commitment to keeping medical education accessible for the students who will become tomorrow's physician workforce."

Through the collaboration, eligible AACOM-referred students will have access to Sallie Mae's medical school loans, which offer competitive interest rates, no origination fees, financing for up to 100 percent of the school-certified cost of attendance, multiple repayment options, and an extended grace period. The collaboration also includes dedicated student and school support, financial wellness resources and U.S.-based loan servicing. The available financing options also extends to Sallie Mae’s Residency and Relocation Loan, which may be used for eligible expenses associated with the transition to residency, including travel, moving costs, board examinations and other residency-related needs.

In addition, eligible AACOM-referred borrowers may receive a 0.50 percentage-point interest rate reduction for the life of the loan after making 12 consecutive on-time payments of the billed principal and interest amount. Combined with Sallie Mae’s 0.25 percentage-point auto-debit interest rate reduction, eligible borrowers may qualify for a total rate reduction of up to 0.75 percentage points. The AACOM on-time payment benefit is available on both the Medical School Loan and the Medical Residency and Relocation Loan for students who apply through AACOM’s designated application link.



“Students, schools, and associations like AACOM are looking for trusted, reliable providers who understand their unique needs and can provide responsible options that support higher education access and completion,” said Patrick Freeman, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “We’re proud to collaborate with AACOM to create innovative and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of their members, address workforce needs, and support student success.”

For more information about financing options, eligibility requirements and applicable loan terms, visit Private Student Loan Options with Sallie Mae

About AACOM

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 38,000 future physicians—close to 30 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 48 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 75 teaching locations in 36 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.