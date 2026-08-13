Aligned Marketplace Raises $20 Million, Achieves Measurable Outcomes with Large Employers

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Marketplace , the marketplace connecting self-insured employers to independent advanced and direct primary care, today announced an additional $20 million of investment with the Series A led by Venrock . The company has experienced tremendous growth and cost savings for its employer customers over the past 18 months, having achieved measurable outcomes with large Fortune 500 employers. The recent funding will help bring advanced primary care to more employers and Third Party Administrators (TPAs), improving member access and affordability while reducing employer spending. At the same time, the company is expanding its marketplace to include value-based specialty care.

Advanced primary care aligns everyone's interests. Members get high-quality care at little or no cost, doctors stay independent as they grow, and employers improve member health while reducing downstream spend.

In a program launched on January 1, 2025, engaged members at a Fortune 500 company with a national footprint cost 12 percent less than a risk-matched national benchmark built by a third-party actuarial firm, a savings of $96 per member per month. Members at the same company who did not engage with an Aligned doctor came in at benchmark. 70 percent of engaged members were identified as high risk, and those members moved their care toward their Aligned doctor, averaging 4.7 visits with that doctor and 1.6 fewer visits elsewhere. More time with a primary care doctor showed up in preventative care, with engaged members roughly doubling their mammogram rate and nearly tripling their colonoscopy rate after their first visit. Members noticed the difference: 94 percent said they could get care when they needed it, and rated the experience a 9.2 out of 10.

“Employers continue to struggle with rising healthcare costs and poor access to primary care. Fortunately, better primary care lowers healthcare costs by making people healthier. Aligned Marketplace has built a national network of exceptional primary care providers who are super accessible to patients and deliver on the promise of making people healthier, which also lowers cost for employers and patients,” said Bob Kocher, Partner at Venrock.

More than 80 percent of physicians now work for hospital systems or large corporate entities that profit when care is delivered inside their facilities. Primary care, the first line of defense against hospital costs, has been absorbed into the same machine. Aligned is the alternative: a marketplace of independent advanced and direct primary care and specialty care providers, curated practice by practice, and fees tied to engagement and outcomes. With more than 3,000 in-person clinics across all 50 states, Aligned sits atop employers’ existing carrier or Third-Party Administrator, so there is no platform switch and no disruption to existing benefits.

“Our mission is to increase America’s healthy years. Unfortunately, the healthcare system was built to treat illness and generate volume, not to keep people healthy, control costs for the employer who pays the bills, or let independent doctors practice the way they want. We’ve proven that a different model works — one where keeping people healthy actually saves money,” said Patrick Nelli, Founder and CEO of Aligned Marketplace.

About Aligned Marketplace

Aligned is an advanced primary care marketplace that helps self-insured employers reduce healthcare costs. Aligned curates independent advanced primary care doctors who operate outside the traditional, volume-driven hospital system and outside traditional insurance networks, so until now, employers could not reach them at scale. When members need more than primary care, their doctor refers them to high-value downstream care, including specialists on Aligned Marketplace. Aligned connects members to the right care and measures performance against meaningful outcomes. Through a single contract that scales across all 50 states, employers gain access to the full marketplace, with Aligned's fees tied to measurable performance. To learn more visit https://www.alignedmarketplace.com/ .