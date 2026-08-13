Trupanion Partners with Home To Home® to Help More Pets Transition Directly from One Loving Home to Another

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every pet deserves the opportunity to live a happy, healthy life in a loving home. But when life takes an unexpected turn, some families are faced with the heartbreaking decision to find a new home for a beloved companion.

To help make those transitions easier, Trupanion, North America's leading pet insurer, and Home To Home®, the direct pet rehoming platform, today announced a new partnership designed to support both pets and the families welcoming them into their homes.

Beginning today, Home To Home adopters will receive access to Trupanion's educational resources, including guidance on preparing for unexpected veterinary expenses and understanding the value of pet medical insurance. Eligible adopters will also receive an exclusive Exam Day Offer from Trupanion, which provides immediate comprehensive coverage following their pet's first veterinary exam.

"Helping pets and the people who love them has always been at the heart of what we do," said MJ Hewitt, Senior Vice President at Trupanion. "Home To Home helps families navigate one of pet ownership's most difficult decisions with compassion, dignity, and a focus on what's best for the pet. Together, we're making it easier for pets to transition into loving new homes while giving new pet parents the education and resources they need to prepare for the unexpected with confidence."

Home To Home's direct rehoming model delivers meaningful results for pets, pet parents, and shelters alike. Approximately 86% of pets posted on the platform achieve a positive outcome, with more than 100,000 animals posted annually. By helping families rehome pets directly, Home To Home also eases pressure on local shelters. Shelter partners see an average 26% reduction in owner surrenders, preserving valuable resources for animals with no other options.

"Every successful rehoming represents a family finding hope during a difficult time and a pet experiencing less stress during a major life transition," said Mandy Evans, CEO and Founder of Home To Home. "When organizations come together to support both the emotional and practical aspects of pet ownership, we create better outcomes for everyone involved. We're excited to work alongside Trupanion to help new families start this next chapter feeling informed, prepared, and supported."

For pet parent Annie, deciding to rehome her cat, Roo Roo, after developing severe allergies was heartbreaking, but Home To Home made the situation easier.

"I realized it was in our best interest to rehome my beloved kitty so he could feel loved again and I could breathe. Thanks to Home To Home, I found a wonderful new mom for my little baby. They were kind enough to send me pictures so I can see how happy Roo is and how happy they are to have him. I am very grateful and can sleep at night knowing he is loved and cherished."— Annie, Home To Home Pet Parent

The partnership builds on Trupanion's longstanding commitment to supporting pets before they ever walk into a veterinary hospital. From partnerships with breeders, shelters, and veterinary hospitals to innovative organizations like Home To Home, Trupanion continues to expand access to education, resources, and financial preparedness at every stage of the pet ownership journey.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit www.trupanion.com.

About Home To Home®​​​

​​​​​Home To Home is a nonprofit program of Better Together Animal Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, connecting pet guardians directly with adopters and fosters in their community. When life changes, current guardians can post a listing, connect directly with adopters or fosters, and stay part of the process every step of the way. The platform offers a few ways to get involved:​​​

​​​​Rehome ​

​​​​Adopt & Foster​​​

​​​​Support Shelters​​​



​​​​It's a win for everyone involved: pets move directly into a new, loving home, adopters get to know a pet's full story and personality before bringing them home, and shelters gain capacity to support more animals. Home To Home is powered by community: neighbors helping neighbors, and pets finding their people, one home at a time. Visit ​home-home.org​​

corporate.communications@trupanion.com