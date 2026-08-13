Fireflies.ai launches Email Assistant, bringing the AI millions rely on for meetings to the inbox

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fireflies.ai, the AI Work Assistant used by teams at 75% of Fortune 500 companies, today launched Email Assistant, an AI inbox assistant that can use context from both email threads and past meetings with the people on them to triage incoming mail, draft replies and follow up when conversations go quiet.

It brings the AI that 20+ million people use to capture and understand their meetings into another major source of workplace overload: email.





Microsoft’s 2025 Work Trend Index Special Report found that the average worker gets 117 emails a day. 40% of people online at 6 a.m. are already checking email, and nearly a third are back at it by 10 p.m. When the day itself is packed with meetings, email becomes the work you squeeze in around everything else or catch up on at night. This becomes a part of what Microsoft has called the “Infinite workday”.

Fireflies Email Assistant is built to change that. It connects to Gmail or Outlook, triages new emails as they land, drafts replies to the emails that need one and writes follow-ups when a thread goes quiet. By drawing on context from both email threads and past meetings, Email Assistant can surface information that may never have made it into the inbox. Fireflies does not use customer data to train its models, keeping email and meeting content private by design.

“We’ve spent years helping millions of people stay on top of their meetings, and now we’re bringing that same experience to email,” said Krish Ramineni, CEO and co-founder of Fireflies.ai. “Most AI email tools start and stop in your inbox. Fireflies understands your entire workday. Our goal is to make Fireflies the work assistant that takes the grunt work out of your day, connecting context across the tools you use so work feels simpler, faster and more manageable.”

The move into the inbox is Fireflies’ latest step in its expansion from AI Notetaker to AI Work Assistant. Fireflies now run across meetings, email, Slack, and CRM, capturing what happens on each and doing the work that follows: drafting the reply, flagging the at-risk deal, updating the record.

Built for the teams drowning in email

Email Assistant helps people with meeting-heavy days stay on top of email. When a prospect, candidate or customer follows up on something discussed in a previous meeting, Fireflies can surface that context and use it to draft a reply, without requiring users to reconstruct the conversation from memory.

“It cuts out a lot of the repetitive drafting, helps me keep momentum, and the meeting context saves me from having to reconstruct the whole story myself,” said Lee Werrell, CEO and Founder of Compliance Consultant, a Fireflies.ai customer for three years.

What Email Assistant does

Auto Labels: New emails are triaged and labelled as they arrive, so priorities are clear at a glance. Existing email, workflows, and rules are never modified or deleted.

New emails are triaged and labelled as they arrive, so priorities are clear at a glance. Existing email, workflows, and rules are never modified or deleted. Auto Draft Replies: Replies are drafted using the thread plus past meetings with that person, in a voice set by custom Writing Instructions. Nothing sends without review.

Replies are drafted using the thread plus past meetings with that person, in a voice set by custom Writing Instructions. Nothing sends without review. Follow-Ups: When a sent email goes unanswered, a follow-up is drafted in the original thread after a configurable waiting period.

When a sent email goes unanswered, a follow-up is drafted in the original thread after a configurable waiting period. Daily Briefs: Insights and action items from email now appear alongside meetings and Slack in one daily overview.

Insights and action items from email now appear alongside meetings and Slack in one daily overview. AskFred: Ask in plain English to find an email, summarize a conversation, or pull every action item assigned this week, and get a draft dropped into the inbox.





Meeting Prep, Tasks, and AI Skills will pull from email context in the coming months.

Immediate availability

Fireflies Email Assistant is available today on all Fireflies plans, including the free plan. Connect a Gmail or Outlook account through the Email Connector inside Fireflies to get started. For teams new to Fireflies, Pro starts at $10 per seat per month, billed annually, a fraction of what standalone AI email tools charge for inbox assistance alone. Learn more at fireflies.ai.

For more details, learn more about Fireflies AI Email Assistant .

About Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai helps millions of people unlock the knowledge buried inside conversations every day. Serving 20+ million people and 1M+ organizations, Fireflies has processed over 7 billion meeting minutes with users at 75% of Fortune 500 companies. The platform seamlessly integrates with 100+ software solutions, from video conferencing to CRMs to project management tools, enabling organizations to extract and sync meeting data across their entire tech stack.

Fireflies provides enterprise-grade security with private storage options and never uses customer meeting data to train its AI models. Backed by Khosla Ventures and Canaan Partners, Fireflies.ai is a remote-first, global organization employing 100 people across 20+ countries. For more information, visit fireflies.ai .

Media contact: press@fireflies.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f79c1a0c-b405-4eb2-a83e-8a2eece7bf80