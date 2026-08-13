Philadelphia Technology Leaders to Gather Next Tuesday for HMG Strategy's 11th Annual C-Level Technology Leadership Summit on AI Governance, Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Resilience

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience and enterprise transformation have become top priorities for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers and senior technology executives navigating unprecedented disruption and opportunity. With HMG Strategy's 11th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit taking place just five days away next Tuesday, August 18, technology leaders face increasing pressure to accelerate AI innovation, strengthen cyber resilience and deliver measurable business outcomes while meeting growing board-level expectations.





The summit is part of HMG Strategy's executive leadership framework for helping senior technology leaders strengthen enterprise AI readiness, increase board influence and deliver measurable business outcomes through trusted peer-to-peer engagement. To address these challenges, technology leaders from across the Philadelphia region will gather next Tuesday at HMG Strategy's 11th Annual Philadelphia C-Level Technology Leadership Summit . Held at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne, Pa., the event is designed for executives seeking to strengthen leadership capabilities, build strategic relationships and connect with peers at the highest levels of the C-suite. Attendance is complimentary for qualified technology executives.

Themes to be explored at the summit include:

AI Leadership & Governance: Navigating the complexities of Agentic AI and responsible AI implementation

Navigating the complexities of Agentic AI and responsible AI implementation Cybersecurity Resilience: Strategies for risk management and building AI-native security frameworks

Strategies for risk management and building AI-native security frameworks The "CEO of Technology" Vision: Empowering CIOs to lead business transformation and board influence

Empowering CIOs to lead business transformation and board influence Digital Transformation: Updating the enterprise through data intelligence and cloud strategy





Why Attend? Attendees will gain:

Practical leadership insights from Fortune 1000 technology leaders

from Fortune 1000 technology leaders Peer networking opportunities within HMG's unique executive community

within HMG's unique executive community Technology intelligence on real-world use cases for Agentic AI and cyber risk

on real-world use cases for Agentic AI and cyber risk Career advancement insights to strengthen personal branding and influence





"It's more important than ever for CIOs and senior technology leaders to embrace the role of the 'CEO of Technology' to help their organizations innovate, transform and thrive in the AI era," said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "Through our summit, we provide a trusted forum where executives connect with peers, share leadership insights and reinvent their approaches to technology leadership and digital transformation. Our mission is to help technology leaders build legendary careers while delivering meaningful business outcomes."

HMG Strategy will also recognize several Philadelphia-area technology executives with Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) for their visionary leadership and contributions to enterprise transformation.

The summit will feature insights from leading technology executives and industry experts. Topics to be explored include AI governance, Agentic AI implementation, cybersecurity resilience, technology leadership, innovation strategy, cloud modernization, enterprise transformation, data intelligence, executive leadership and the evolving role of the CEO of Technology.

Hunter Muller will kick off the summit with an executive technology discussion featuring John Critikos, former CIO of Toll Brothers, on transforming technology to elevate the customer experience.

Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO – Designing the Future Workforce:

Jennifer Charters, Special Advisor, Lincoln Financial, Rahul Goturi, SVP & CIO, TekniPlex, Raju Sankurati, CIO – Global Supply Chain & Group Purchasing Organizations, Aramark, and Nik Umrani, CIO, Pep Boys, are scheduled to hold an executive panel, led by Shawn Banerji, Managing Partner, Technology, Digital and Data Leaders, The Caldwell Partners, on designing the future workforce.

Executive Panel: Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator:

Krista Arndt, Associate CISO, St. Luke's University Health Network, Tony Allegrati, Regional Cloud Systems Engineer, Fortinet, Anahi Santiago, CISO, Christiana Care Health System, and Chris Shull, CISO, Washington University in St. Louis, will discuss using security innovation as a strategic differentiator. Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal, will lead the panel.

Executive Panel: Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies:

Joe Puglisi, Growth Strategist/Fractional CIO, 10xnewco, will lead a panel on harnessing data, AI and strategic technologies to drive long-term business performance, along with Anurag Barua, AI Transformation Leader, SAP, Trey King, Sr. Leader, Advanced Network Solutions, T-Mobile for Business, Jason McKay, CIO, Riggs Distler, Christian Nascimento, SVP, Connectivity & Digital Customer Solutions, Comcast Business Services, and Jyotsna Sankurati, VP Global Corporate Systems, MetLife.

Executive Panel: Scaling Resilience Through Innovation and Inner Balance:

Lana Belotserkovskiy, SVP & CIO, PHLY, Tokio Marine North America Services, Miguel Crespo, CISO, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Elisa Cunningham, CTO, SEPTA, Julian Mihai, CTO, Penn Medicine, and Louise O'Donnell, SMD Head of Risk, EIS & Specialty Banking, Webster Bank, will join Moderator MacLean "Mac" Craig, Partner, H.I.E.C., in a discussion about innovation and inner balance.

Roundtable Discussions:

At lunch, local executives will lead table discussions on various topics. Ramesh Lekshmynarayanan, Managing Partner, Green Catapult Inc., will host the AI Risk table; Jason McKay will lead Quantum Computing Fundamentals; Anahi Santiago will lead discussions on the Mind-Body-Spirit Connection to Leadership; Srini Gudipati, CIO, Culligan Quench, will cover Lessons Learned in AI Implementation; Rahul Goturi, SVP & Chief Information Officer, TekniPlex, will host the Cybersecurity table; Ricki Lang, Global Vice President of Telecommunications, Media, and Entertainment, Quantum Metric, will lead discussions on the Multi-generational Workforce and AI Adoption; and MacLean "Mac" Craig will discuss Leadership, the Organization of the Future and Technology Trends.

Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase:

Finally, Hunter Muller, Omer Singer, Co-Founder & CTO, Glow, Benny Rosner, Co-Founder & CEO, Chronom.ai, and Dan Turchin, CEO, People Reign, will introduce the HMG Strategy Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase.

Registration remains open for qualified technology executives interested in joining their peers next Tuesday for discussions on AI governance, Agentic AI, cybersecurity resilience, innovation leadership, enterprise transformation and the evolving role of the CEO of Technology.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the premier executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and senior technology leaders. Through its nationally recognized C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA), research initiatives, and digital platforms, HMG helps technology executives navigate the most critical leadership challenges shaping modern enterprises.

With a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders, HMG Strategy serves as a trusted forum for advancing AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation, innovation strategy, and executive leadership. HMG's mission is to empower technology executives to become visionary business leaders and CEOs of Technology who drive measurable business outcomes while preparing their organizations for the future.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy is built on its Trust & Inspire leadership philosophy, helping executives strengthen peer relationships, share actionable insights, and accelerate leadership excellence through trusted community engagement.

For more information, visit www.hmgstrategy.com .

Contact:

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

2150 Post Road, Suite 402

Fairfield, CT 06824

203-221-2702 | peggyp@hmgstrategy.com