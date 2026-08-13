Fertilizer prices to remain elevated through 2028, prolonging pressure on U.S. farm economy

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fertilizer prices are expected to remain above pre-Iran war levels through 2028, creating sustained pressure on farmers and agricultural retailers as global conflicts and supply chain disruptions continue to reshape the nutrient market. Although prices have retreated from the historic highs seen at the start of the war, elevated fertilizer expenses remain a major headwind for the U.S. agricultural sector.

According to a new report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange, geopolitical instability in the Middle East, constrained feedstock supplies and tightening phosphate availability will keep fertilizer costs elevated for ag retailers, farm supply cooperatives and farmers for at least another year and likely into 2028.

“The ripple effect of the Middle East conflict, compounded with tight supplies, will create higher fertilizer prices and complicate sourcing well into 2027 and beyond,” said Jacqui Fatka, farm supply and biofuels economist with CoBank. “Availability and affordability concerns have already triggered demand destruction and deferral, making the price outlook increasingly difficult to predict. Ultimately, market recovery will depend on stabilization in the Middle East, lower sulfur prices and shifts in global demand patterns.”

The Middle East plays an outsized role in the international fertilizer market, supplying over 60 million tons of fertilizers and raw materials annually, with 45 million tons shipped via the Strait of Hormuz. Notably, 50% of globally traded sulfur and over 30% of global urea exports originate from the region, making these commodities particularly vulnerable to supply disruptions. For U.S. agricultural retailers, the Iran war has created the greatest price exposure for urea and phosphate due to growing demand for these products imported through the Persian Gulf.

Conflict in the region has resulted in fertilizer plant shutdowns and damaged facilities that will require significant time and resources to repair. An estimated 31 ammonia plants in the Middle East have been directly impacted by the war or shut down completely. Across India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, operations at 49 plants have been curtailed or halted due to limited feedstock availability. Meanwhile, at least 20 plants in Russia have been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks, further exacerbating global supply challenges.

The disruptions have reshaped global trade flows and increased fertilizer prices for U.S. agricultural retailers, particularly for Diammonium Phosphate and Monoammonium Phosphate. While most domestic use is supplied by U.S. production, 17% of DAP/MAP imports originate from the Persian Gulf — now one of the most unstable supply regions.

Phosphate markets are expected to remain especially tight. Even before the war, global phosphate supplies were constrained, and rising sulfur and ammonia costs have further limited production. Ammonia and sulfur are the two biggest variable cost inputs for phosphate production, and three of the world’s 10 largest ammonia exporters are located behind the Strait of Hormuz. China, the largest producer and exporter of phosphate fertilizer, has banned phosphate exports through August and high sulfur prices may lead to an extension of the ban.

U.S. farmers have already adjusted their nutrient management strategies in response to several years of elevated prices. Rather than sharply cutting fertilizer use, many have relied more heavily on soil testing, variable‑rate application technology and precision nutrient management to maintain yields. Under-fertilization can be more costly than higher fertilizer prices, which is why many farmers have not reduced nitrogen applications but have lowered phosphate and potassium levels by as much as 10–15% in recent years.

“Lower or no fertilizer use creates a two‑ to three‑year gap before yield begins to suffer,” said Fatka. “The question now becomes how much longer the mining of the soils can occur without sacrificing yield.”

If fertilizer prices remain high through fall as expected, more farmers may push applications into spring, creating logistical challenges for retailers who must manage tight planting windows and uncertain demand. Lower global application rates could modestly reduce yields and support commodity prices, easing some inventory concerns for retailers.

Read the report, Higher fertilizer prices here to stay.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving almost 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.