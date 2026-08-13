The Orange Coin Announces Community Brand Campaign Inspired by Crypto’s Most Recognizable Symbol

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orange Coin ($ORANGE), a community-driven meme coin project, today announced the public rollout of its brand and community awareness campaign centered on one of the most recognizable visual themes in cryptocurrency history: the orange circle.

Long before meme coins dominated social timelines and before every market cycle created a new wave of digital asset narratives, the orange Bitcoin logo became one of the defining symbols of the cryptocurrency movement. In 2010, an anonymous Bitcoin forum user known as “bitboy” shared a collection of Bitcoin graphics with the community, including the now-familiar white ₿ set inside a bright orange circle.

The image quickly became associated with Bitcoin culture and, over time, with the broader rise of digital assets. Today, the orange circle appears across exchanges, wallets, conferences, online communities, social media profiles, and Bitcoin-related discussions around the world.

The Orange Coin draws inspiration from that cultural history.

Rather than building around a short-term trend, The Orange Coin is positioning $ORANGE around a symbol that crypto users already recognize. The project’s identity connects to the color, imagery, and cultural language that have shaped cryptocurrency communities for more than fifteen years.

The campaign is designed to introduce The Orange Coin to a new generation of traders, holders, and online communities through a simple message: orange is more than a color in crypto. It is a shared signal, a cultural reference point, and one of the clearest visual connections between Bitcoin history and modern digital asset communities.

In a market where attention is one of the most valuable assets, recognizable symbols often become the foundation for strong community narratives. The Orange Coin aims to build around that idea by combining meme coin culture, crypto-native branding, and community participation into a single identity.

The project’s community slogan, “Never sell your orange,” is presented as a cultural phrase used by supporters and should not be interpreted as financial advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any digital asset.

The Orange Coin says its goal is to create a recognizable community movement around $ORANGE while celebrating the orange-circle symbolism that helped define the earliest era of cryptocurrency culture.

Official Channels

Website: https://theorangecoin.net/

X: https://x.com/Orange_Coin_SOL

Telegram: https://t.me/OrangeCoinOnSOL

Community: https://x.com/i/communities/2000743333035921793

About The Orange Coin

The Orange Coin ($ORANGE) is a community-driven meme coin project built around crypto’s long-standing orange-circle identity. The project uses cultural symbolism, meme coin participation, and online community engagement to build awareness around $ORANGE.