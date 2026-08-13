Docket Launches Frameless, an AI Demand Agent Built Into the Page Instead of Bolted Onto It

Palo Alto, CA, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docket, the Inbound Demand Agent, today announced Frameless, a new form factor that places its AI agent inside a company's web page rather than in a chat window layered on top of it. Frameless is live now on Docket's own homepage at docket.io and is available to a limited number of customers by invitation.

Docket's homepage. What looks like a hero image is a live AI agent — Frameless, the company's new page-native form factor.

For more than a decade, talking to a website visitor has meant the same rectangle in the bottom-right corner — an object a visitor has to notice, decide about, and open. Frameless removes it. The agent is part of the page: same design, same layout, same feel. Visitors are not choosing whether to open a chat window. They are talking to the site itself. The work is unchanged — the agent qualifies intent, answers product questions, handles objections, and books meetings, then syncs the full conversation, qualification answers, and account context into the company's CRM.

"The corner widget, then the pop-up — every version of website chat asked the buyer to stop and opt in, because the conversation was an add-on to the page. That's over. The primary way buyers interact with a website has moved to the agent, and the agent belongs front and center," said Arjun Pillai, Co-Founder and CEO of Docket. "You don't read about our agent on docket.io. You talk to it."

Frameless sharpens the argument Docket has been making about inbound demand. An MQL is scored on what a buyer did — pages viewed, emails opened, forms filled — which is a record of activity, not a statement of intent. Docket is establishing the AQL, or Agent Qualified Lead: a lead qualified through a real, substantive conversation. Roughly 98% of website visitors leave a site without ever having one, and a window the visitor has to open is part of the reason.

Making that conversation worth having is a knowledge problem rather than an interface one. Docket's agent works from the Sales Knowledge Lake™, a unified knowledge architecture spanning CRM, call intelligence, documentation, and enablement content, and answers only from a company's approved knowledge — telling a visitor when it doesn't know and offering a human handoff rather than guessing.

Frameless is rolling out by invitation to a limited number of customers, with access expanding in stages as Docket validates engagement and performance. Customers can ask their Docket representative to be added to the list.

The launch is additive. Docket's existing avatar and voice options — spanning voice and text in more than 40 languages — remain unchanged and fully supported for every customer.

Frameless is live today at docket.io.

The same page seconds later. The visitor asks a question and the agent answers.

About Docket

Docket is the Inbound Demand Agent. It engages every visitor on a company's website in a real conversation — qualifying intent, answering product questions, handling objections, and booking meetings — then syncs the full context into Salesforce or HubSpot. No SDR required for the first touch. Docket is powered by the Sales Knowledge Lake™, a unified knowledge architecture spanning CRM, call intelligence, documentation, and enablement content, so the agent answers only from a company's approved knowledge — across voice and text in 40+ languages. Customers including Cart.com, Sybill, and Factors.AI see an average 15% lift in qualified pipeline and a 12% increase in win rate. Docket is backed by Mayfield and Foundation Capital and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Learn more at docket.io.

Press Inquiries

Lauren McHugh

lauren [at] docket.io

https://www.docket.io