thINK Forum and Canon Celebrate Record-Breaking thINK Ahead 2026 Conference

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- thINK Forum, the independent community of Canon production inkjet customers together with Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the successful conclusion of thINK Ahead 2026 in Boca Raton, FL. Now in its 12th year, thINK Ahead welcomed more than 500 production inkjet customers, partners, and industry leaders from across the Americas, marking the largest attendance in the event's history.

Recognized as one of the print industry's premier inkjet user events, thINK Ahead once again served as a forum for education, collaboration, and innovation, equipping attendees with practical strategies, new technologies, and valuable peer connections to help grow their businesses and prepare for the future of production print.

One of the week's most anticipated highlights was the U.S. debut and live demonstration of the next-generation varioPRESS iV7, Canon's newest B2+ sheetfed inkjet press. Attendees experienced the press in action and gained an early look at technology designed to expand quality, productivity, and application versatility for commercial printers transitioning to inkjet production. The demonstration marked the first installation of the varioPRESS iV7 in the United States following its European debut in Venlo, the Netherlands, underscoring growing global momentum ahead of its anticipated U.S. availability in the first half of 2027.

"One of the greatest values of thINK Ahead is the opportunity to learn directly from peers who are tackling many of the same challenges we face every day. I left with practical ideas I can implement immediately, valuable new relationships, and renewed confidence in where the printing industry is headed,” said Dean Hart, President and Owner of MWI Direct.

"Every year, thINK Ahead demonstrates what's possible when this community comes together to learn from one another, but this year felt especially significant," said Chris Wells, thINK Board President. "Attendees left Boca Raton with practical strategies they can put into action immediately—from strengthening cybersecurity and leveraging AI to discovering new technologies and expanding their professional networks. Our partners also add a ton of value to the conference not only by promoting their products and services, but also through their participation – side by side with the attendees. The ideas and relationships built this week will continue driving innovation across the production print industry long after the event concludes."

As production print continues to evolve beyond hardware into connected, data-driven, digital business operations, thINK Ahead 2026 reflects the industry's next chapter. While production inkjet remained at the heart of the event, this year's programming expanded to address the broader challenges and opportunities shaping modern print businesses, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, workforce development, operational resilience, workflow automation, and long-term business growth.

Beyond the educational component, thINK Ahead continued its tradition of fostering meaningful collaboration across the production print community. Attendees connected with fellow print service providers to share best practices, discuss business challenges, and build relationships that extend well beyond the event. The Partner Pavilion featured the largest group of participating solution providers in thINK Ahead history, offering attendees opportunities to discover software, workflow solutions, finishing technologies, and business services designed to improve efficiency, expand capabilities, and support long-term growth.

From standing-room-only educational sessions to live technology demonstrations and networking events, the week reflected an industry investing in innovation and looking ahead with confidence. Throughout the conference, conversations centered on helping print providers adapt to rapid technological change while identifying new opportunities to differentiate, diversify, and grow.

Additionally, keynote speaker Jon Taffer – host of Bar Rescue – delivered an energetic, inspirational, and powerful talk followed by an engaging question and answer session with the community.

"thINK Ahead 2026 was our most dynamic event yet, and the energy throughout the week reflected the strength and optimism of this community," said Peter Kowalczuk, executive vice president, Canon U.S.A., Inc. and thINK board member. "This community isn't simply responding to change, it's helping define the future of production print. This year's event demonstrated Canon's commitment to providing customers with the technologies, expertise, and relationships they need to thrive in an increasingly connected and rapidly evolving industry."

Planning is already underway for thINK Ahead 2027, scheduled for July 26-28, 2027. To learn more, visit www.thinkforum.com .

About thINK

thINK is an independent community of Canon inkjet customers, solution partners, and print industry experts, and Canon U.S.A. is a proud executive sponsor. Led by some of the most successful inkjet service providers in the country, it provides a forum for members to network, gain knowledge, discuss common challenges, and share best practices. For more information, visit thinkforum.com .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.1 Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

1. Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

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