Broadwell College of Business and Economics at FSU Earns Top 20 National Ranking in Princeton Review's “Top Online MBA Programs for 2027”

Fayetteville, NC, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fayetteville State University’s Broadwell College of Business and Economics earned national recognition, with The Princeton Review’s 2027 Top 50 Online MBA Programs on July 14, ranking FSU’s online Master of Business Administration program No. 20 in the nation.

This distinction makes Fayetteville State the only historically Black college or university included in the publication’s Top 50 rankings, as well as one of only three North Carolina institutions to place among the nation’s Top 20. The annual rankings recognize programs that demonstrate exceptional educational quality, faculty, student engagement, technology and career outcomes, along with the overall learning experience, based on surveys of business schools and thousands of MBA students nationwide.

“Recognition at this level reflects the quality of our faculty, the dedication of our students and our commitment to delivering an MBA experience that prepares graduates to lead in today’s evolving business environment,” said Scott Krawczyk, Ph.D., provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Being recognized among the nation’s leading online MBA programs affirms the strength of Fayetteville State’s academic mission and highlights the impact our graduates are making in their professions and communities.”

For students, the recognition signals a nationally respected program that combines rigorous curriculum standards with the flexibility needed to advance their careers. Broadwell’s online MBA is designed to equip graduates with the leadership, strategic thinking and analytical skills sought by today’s employers, while also providing the convenience of a fully online learning environment.

“Being ranked No. 20 among the nation's Top 50 colleges and universities underscores our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, student success and career outcomes,” said Ulysses Taylor, professor and dean of the Broadwell College of Business and Economics. “These achievements reflect our strategic focus on delivering an affordable, high-quality MBA that prepares ethical, innovative and globally competitive business leaders. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to continuous improvement and to expanding opportunities for our students and the communities we serve.”

The Princeton Review evaluated online MBA programs using data collected from participating institutions and more than 13,000 students enrolled in online MBA programs. The rankings consider more than 60 data points, including admissions standards, faculty credentials, program rigor, technology infrastructure, graduation rates, career outcomes and student satisfaction.

The online MBA rankings are based exclusively on schools that participate in The Princeton Review’s comprehensive surveys, which evaluate program quality using both institutional data and direct student feedback. For 2027, the publication reviewed 194 online MBA programs and recognized the nation’s Top 50.

Prospective students interested in learning more about Fayetteville State University’s online MBA program can visit the Broadwell College of Business and Economics at www.uncfsu.edu/mba.

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