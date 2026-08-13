Abell Pest Control Celebrates World Honey Bee Day with Art Contest

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Honey Bee Day is observed each year on the third Saturday in August, which falls on August 15 this year. The day celebrates honey bees’ vital role in our ecosystem and recognizes the beekeepers who help keep bee populations healthy. By pollinating many of the fruits and vegetables we eat, honey bees play an essential role in our daily food supply.

To mark World Honey Bee Day, Abell Pest Control hosted an art contest inviting team members and the public to submit original honey bee-inspired artwork. Nearly 100 entries were received from artists of all ages across the country, including paintings, drawings, sketches, photographs, and carvings. Two winners were selected: one from the public and one from Abell team members and their families. A selection of the artwork is now on display at Abell’s home office in Toronto, and the full collection is available in an online flipbook.

"As a pest control company, we're often the ones called in when a honey bee swarm appears in someone’s backyard or public space. Our team and network of beekeepers work to relocate those bees safely and find them a new home where they can thrive, without bothering the public," said Brett MacKillop, President, Abell Pest Control. "The art contest is a fun way to get people thinking about why that matters, and just how important honey bees are to all of us."

HOW TO OBSERVE World Honey Bee Day

Plant bee-friendly flowers like lavender, sunflowers, or coneflowers in your garden.

Support a local beekeeper by buying honey directly from them.

Learn about the different types of bees and their roles in a hive.

Abell Pest Control’s commitment to pollinator health extends beyond the art contest. Since 2017, the company has contributed more than $50,000 to the Abell Pest Control Scholarship in Pollinator Research at the University of Guelph, home to one of North America’s leading honey bee research programs. In June, the university opened the new Luckevich Pinchin Honey Bee Research Centre, a 15,000-square-foot facility with research labs, classrooms, workshops, bee breeding facilities, pollinator gardens, and up to 300 managed hives. The centre replaces the program’s decades-old bungalow and marks a major step forward for honey bee research at Guelph.

About Abell Pest Control

Founded in 1924, Abell Pest Control has delivered trusted pest management services for over a century. With generations of experience protecting homeowners, businesses, and their patrons, Abell combines deep industry expertise with a genuine commitment to customer care, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Learn more about Abell by visiting www.abellpestcontrol.com.