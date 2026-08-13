Today's Stocks in the News

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The small-cap market is heating up as earnings acceleration, AI adoption, defense technology and government opportunities create a fresh wave of catalysts.

CorMedix Therapeutics: DefenCath Keeps the Cash Flow Story Accelerating

CorMedix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRMD) is entering the second half of 2026 with increasingly powerful commercial momentum. The company reported $101.9 million in second-quarter consolidated revenue, including $66.1 million from DefenCath and $35.8 million from its acquired Melinta portfolio. Net income reached $26.0 million, while adjusted EBITDA surged to $58.7 million. CorMedix also finished June with $256.7 million in cash and short-term investments, providing substantial financial flexibility.

The commercial picture is expanding alongside the financial results. CorMedix signed a new multi-year DefenCath supply agreement with a large dialysis operator, expanding its commercial contract footprint to all five of the largest U.S. dialysis providers. Management maintained 2026 revenue guidance of $325 million to $345 million while raising adjusted EBITDA guidance to $125 million to $140 million. The company also expects to submit an sNDA for an expanded REZZAYO indication during the third quarter, creating another potentially important regulatory catalyst. The key question now is whether DefenCath can maintain its growth trajectory as its reimbursement environment evolves.

Nasdaq is reporting that, as of July 31, the CorMedix Short Interest is 16,283,087, or more than 17 days to cover, which could provide powerful boost for a sustained run.

XChange: AI Is Moving into the Insurance Engine

XChange (NASDAQ:XHG) is pursuing a major technology upgrade to its insurance platform through a proposed acquisition of Hong Kong-based First Cycle. The non-binding letter of intent would bring AI capabilities targeting underwriting, claims intake, triage and workflow automation into XChange's existing insurance ecosystem.

The strategic appeal goes beyond simply attaching AI to the business. First Cycle's technology is designed around machine learning, natural-language processing and agentic AI, potentially helping insurers automate manual workflows, accelerate decisions and improve claims processing. XChange has been building its insurance platform since acquiring Alpha Mind and later expanding into Hong Kong. Because the First Cycle transaction remains a non-binding LOI, investors still face deal-completion and integration risks. But if the transaction moves forward, it could represent another significant step in XChange's effort to build an AI-driven insurance ecosystem across Greater China and international markets.

Iveda Solutions: AI Drones Enter the Federal Procurement Pipeline

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) is pushing its AI and surveillance technology deeper into the government market through a strategic partnership with GlobalMed. The companies are combining GlobalMed's federal healthcare and government expertise with Iveda's AI video intelligence, smart drones, real-time location services and remote-care technologies.

The immediate catalyst is particularly notable: Iveda Smart Drones are now available for government purchase through GlobalMed via the Defense Logistics Agency's Tailored Logistics Support contract vehicle. That potentially gives federal and defense agencies a more direct procurement pathway. The relationship also extends beyond drones, with the companies evaluating integration of IvedaAI, IvedaRTLS and IvedaCare for applications ranging from military installations and veterans' facilities to correctional institutions, disaster response and remote healthcare. For NASDAQ:IVDA, the opportunity now comes down to execution — converting government procurement access into actual deployments, contracts and recurring revenue.

DEFSEC Technologies: Army Testing Puts BLISS in the Spotlight

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) is combining sharply higher revenue with increasing visibility for its U.S. defense technology. Fiscal third-quarter revenue reached approximately C$2.72 million, up 92% year over year, while gross margin improved to 33.1% from 28.2%. Revenue from government-program digitization increased 121%, while the company reported cash and trade receivables totaling more than C$5.8 million.

The bigger potential catalyst is BLISS, DEFSEC's networked laser-warning technology. The company says testing with a U.S. Army vehicle program has been completed and that it has been invited to participate in another U.S. Army-hosted sensor evaluation scheduled for late August. CEO Sean Homuth described the completed testing and new invitation as “strong validation of our technology roadmap for battlespace laser detection and intelligence.” DEFSEC has also commercialized Lightning 2.0 and ARWEN 40mm ammunition, giving the company additional opportunities across military and public-safety markets. The next question is the one that matters most for investors: can Army testing translate into procurement and meaningful revenue?

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Important Editorial Note: 24/7 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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